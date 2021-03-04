Ukrainian ex-Kremlin hostages launch platform to free political prisoners held by Russia

Pavlo Hryb speaks during the presentation of the platform in Kyiv on 4 March 2021. Photo: zmina.info

Russia’s seven-year hybrid war against Ukraine has resulted in not only the seizure of Crimea and eastern Ukraine but the lawless imprisonment of Ukrainian citizens based on fabricated charges. Called the “Ukrainian political prisoners of the Kremlin,” currently there are over 100 such victims held in Russia or occupied Crimea. As well, at least 150 Ukrainian hostages are held by the Russian puppet “Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics” in eastern Ukraine.

The handful of prisoners who have made it back to freedom have now launched a platform dedicated to freeing the political prisoners still behind bars. Its presentation took place on 4 March 2021 in the Theological Academy of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in Kyiv. An initiative to facilitate the liberation of such political prisoners has been long awaited, and it is highly symbolic that it were liberated hostages who set it up.

The founders of the initiative stress that it will “fight for the release of all Ukrainian citizens behind bars – political prisoners, hostages, and prisoners of war.”

“The platform is a non-partisan association created to protect the rights and release all those imprisoned for political persecution in the occupied territories and within the country. Our goal is to restore justice for everyone, release political prisoners and counter Russian aggression,” told Pavlo Hryb, a co-founder of the Platform and ex-political prisoner.

Hryb, along with ten other political prisoners and 24 Ukrainian sailors, were exchanged in September 2019 as part of a deal with Russia. While creating euphoric moments, the exchange was also criticized for enabling perpetrators of crimes against Euromaidan protesters to evade punishment.

Since then, the relations of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy with Russian President Putin soured; only one small swap of prisoners in occupied Donbas was held in 2020.

The platform was founded by:

Deputy Speaker of the Crimean Tatar Mejlis Akhtem Chiygoz stressed that Russia will continue to illegally detain new citizens of Ukraine as long as it continues its aggression and continues to occupy Ukrainian territories. Indeed, Russia continues to regularly raid homes of Crimean Tatars and accuse them of terrorism on spurious charges.

Indeed, according to Olha Skrypnyk, the head of the Crimean Human Rights Protection Group, over the last year, the list of Ukraine’s Kremlin hostages grew by 24. At the end of 2020, 69 Crimean Muslims, most of whom are representatives of the indigenous minority population of Crimean Tatars, were imprisoned under the accusation of membership in Hizb ut-Tahrir. At the start of 2021, this number grew: on 17 February, six more Crimean Tatars were detained. Additionally, in 2020, Russia started persecuting Jehovah’s witnesses in Crimea: six were imprisoned.

The initiators of the association stress that the Platform will operate exclusively on the basis of international law, Ukrainian national law, the UN Charter, international conventions and decisions of international courts, and resolutions of other international legal organizations.

Filmmaker Oleg Sentsov shared that the Platform will hold information campaigns about the Ukrainian prisoners both in Ukraine and abroad to create pressure on the Russian leadership.

“At the international level, meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin should begin with questions about the release of Ukrainian political prisoners,” he said.

Former hostage Ihor Kozlovskyi said that each of the Platform’s participants is reaching out to international partners. The Platform is open to cooperation.

Over the seven years of Russian aggression, Ukraine suffered from a lack of strategy to free its hostages. The creation of this platform appears to be a step in the right direction.

