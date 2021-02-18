Russia comes for Crimean Tatars in occupied Crimea once again

Family of arrested Crimean Tatars stand in front of a bus carrying them away after a raid. Photo: Crimean Solidarity

At 4 AM of 17 February, Russian law enforcement raided seven homes of Crimean Tatars in occupied Crimea. In what has become a usual occurrence on the peninsula, six men have been arrested and accused of membership in the Islamic Hizb ut-Tahrir organization. But Crimean Tatar human rights activists assert this is a retribution for the men’s pushback against repressions of Russian occupying forces against the indigenous nation since 2014.

Six Crimean Tatars arrested in raids committed by Russian law enforcement in various regions of Crimea have been arrested for two months in pretrial detention the district courts of occupied Simferopol and Sevastopol.

While the raids were ongoing, Russian media reported on a string of operations in Russian regions and occupied Crimea against members of Takfir wal-Hidjra who planned terrorist attacks in the North Caucasus. A video produced by the FSB appears to show Russian special services bursting into homes, including apartment houses, and obtaining weapons and explosives.

Russian journalist Anton Naumlyuk writes that when it was clear that the men arrested in Crimea would not “pass” as terrorists, the FSB released information through local Crimean media that those arrested in Crimea are actually suspected of participation in Hizb ut-Tahrir.

This Islamic organization, which has the establishment of a Khalifate in traditionally Islamic countries (these do not include Russia or occupied Crimea) as its goal but rejects violent means, instead focusing on education.

The organization is legal in most of the world and Hizb ut-Tahrir members have never been linked to terrorist strikes, though qualms exist that extreme forms of Islamist ideologies can lay the foundation for them.

Hizb ut-Tahrir and its members are not listed in the sanctions list of the UNSC established by its 1999, 2011, and 2015 resolutions, targeting organizations and individuals related to ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

Hizb ut-Tahrir is also legal in Ukraine, but was criminalized without proof by Russia’s Supreme Court in 2003. Since then, imputed membership in Hizb ut-Tahrir has been equated with terrorism in Russia.

Russia’s authoritative Memorial human rights center has protested the 2003 decision and deems all persons accused solely of Hizb ut-Tahrir membership as political prisoners.

In violation of the Geneva Conventions, Russia has extended its criminal law to occupied Crimea. This makes persecution of Crimean Tatars over alleged Hizb ut-Tahrir membership a violation of international law.

Although many Crimean Tatars were openly supportive of Hizb ut-Tahrir before the occupation of Crimea, others denied involvement, alleging that the Russian security services fabricate “proof” of involvement in Hizb ut-Tahrir.

The cases of the men arrested on 17 February will be adjoined to the existing cases of alleged Hizb ut-Tahrir cells in Crimea.

Yashar Shykhametov, who was arrested in Sevastopol, claimed in court that the three Hizb ut-Tahrir brochures the FSB “obtained” from a closet during the search in his house were planted there by the security services themselves, his lawyer stated. Shykhametov says a practicing Muslim would never store religious literature in a closet.

He plans to file a crime statement with the military investigative committee about law enforcement officials planting evidence during a search.

“There are no other reasons for my detention other than that I am a Crimean Tatar and a practicing Muslim,” Shykhametov stated in court.

“Retribution for activism” and “demonization of Crimean Tatars”

The searches of 17 February are, in the words of Mumine Salieva, the wife of Seiran Saliev, a Crimean Tatar sentenced to 16 years for alleged involvement in Hizb ut-Tahrir, retribution for activism and a peaceful protest against repressions.

Crimean Tatar human rights activist Luftiye Zudiyeva called the FSB’s messaging about the purported operation against Takfir wal-Hidjra while raids were carried out against Crimean Tatars a “hybrid information operation dircted at intimidating the population of Crimea and demonization of Crimean Tatars”:

“By mixing information flows about various detentions on the territory of Russia and in Crimea, the reliability and legitimacy of which we reasonably doubt, they want to frighten people with Islamic terrorism, which has never happened in Crimea,” Ms. Zudiyeva wrote.

