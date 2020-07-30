Angry father berates Zelenskyy for abandoning his wounded son in the war zone

Serhiy Zhuravel, father of fallen soldier Yaroslav Zhuravel, makes an impassioned speech before the crowd of protesters, Kyiv, July 27
Serhiy Zhuravel, father of Ukrainian Marine Yaroslav Zhuravel, travelled from his native village in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast to take part in the protest meeting. Sergeant Yaroslav Zhuravel was the commander of a reconnaissance unit of the 137th Marine Infantry Battalion, who probably died of his wounds near Zaitseve, Donetsk Oblast after being left behind in the blazing heat following a failed evacuation mission.
The father of the fallen soldier stood before the large crowd of protesters and spoke passionately and angrily about his son and President Zelenskyy’s failure to act:
“I came here for myself and on behalf of my family to pay tribute and bow deeply before all the Ukrainian patriots, who have shown us such tremendous support during these dark hours and days. At this moment, I turn to [President Zelenskyy]…
Volodya, where were you when our grandmothers untied their handkerchiefs and gave us, Ukrainian volunteers, their last hundred hryvnias to take to the army?! Where were you, you bastard, when my son lay alone and wounded… (Zhuravel’s words are covered by shouts and applause from the protesters)… Who are you listening to? You have smeared the body of Ukraine with ugliness and filth! Vovochka, wake up! The people will wipe you off the face of the earth, from our suffering land! I curse you and all those slimy rats running around you! Glory to Ukraine!”
Video of Serhiy Zhuravel speaking before the crowd of protesters in Kyiv (in Ukrainian, 1:12 min)
There has been no reaction from President Zelenskyy or the Presidential Office…
Not a word
No condolence message
No comment
Nothing from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nothing from his press secretary Yuliia Mendel
Nothing from Andriy Yermak, Head of the Presidential Office
