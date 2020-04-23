The stubborn Ukrainian tradition behind forest fires in Chornobyl

Aftermath of a wildfire in Zhytomyr Oblast. Photo via Ukrinform

Last week, Ukrainian firefighters helped by a long-awaited rain managed to put out massive forest fires that ripped through the entire uninhabited Chornobyl exclusion zone in 10 days threatening the ghost town of Prypiat, nuclear waste storage facilities, and the decommissioned nuclear plant. More fires raged closer to the Ukrainian capital and the southbound winds brought smoke to Kyiv, shortly bringing it to the top of the world’s most air-polluted cities. However, the north of central Ukraine where capital Kyiv is located hasn’t been the only region affected. The State Emergency Service or DSNS reports on fires across the entire country in the steppe and forests almost every day this April.

The spring and fall wildfires are not unusual in Ukraine after dry winters and hot summers, though this year’s blazes are out of range.

What causes the fires and what does Ukraine do to prevent them in the future?

Ukraine on fire

The wildfires are raging all around Ukraine in forests and steppes for weeks. Every day, firefighters report on multiple fires in various regions of the country, often blaming arsonists.

On 13 April alone, firefighters put out 40 fires in natural ecological systems in Chernihiv Oblast:

What causes the wildfires

Some Ukrainians are used to burning stubble on fields, fallen leaves, and organic agricultural waste. For example, burning fallen leaves has become such an infamous tradition that some cities had to impose fines and bring in law enforcers to address the problem that immerses entire neighborhoods in smoke full of hazardous smoke for weeks without end every fall. The tradition to burn stover, straw and other agricultural residues often cause steppe fires that may extend to nearby forests. To make matters worse, according to the police reports, some people set fire to reeds, dried-out vegetation of the steppe, forests just for fun.

Climate change contributes to the fire hazards as winters become drier making ecosystems more vulnerable to the wildfires.

In 2018, the DSNS dealt with some 37,000 fires in ecosystems, and the 2019 figure went up to over 56,000 wildfires throughout the year.

In late March 2020, the Ukrainian arm of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) ran the pilot project “Don’t burn it, compost it” for local rural communities in order to encourage people to compost the agricultural waste instead of burning it down.

Meanwhile, on 13 April, the Ukrainian parliament substantially increased fines for atmospheric air pollution, destruction or damage to wildlife, breach of fire safety regulations in forests, and for unauthorized burning of dry vegetation or its residues. Now, those who cause damage to Ukraine’s flora will have to pay $3,391-$5,652 or spend 2-5 years in prison.

Arsonists

Every other day law enforcers report on detained suspected arsonists who set grass and reeds on fire.

This year’s wildfires across Ukraine including the unusually massive forest fires in Chornobyl’s exclusion zone seed the idea that this can’t be fully written off as the acts of nature fueled by questionable traditions and sporadic arsonist activities. The Ministry of Interior suspects that the recent fires in the Chornobyl zone and in Zhytomyr Oblast could be caused by subversive activities. As of now, the National Guard is conducting an anti-subversive operation in the Chornobyl area with the help of UAVs.

