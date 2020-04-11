Vitaly Portnikov: Revanchism shows its ugly face

State Bureau of Investigation at Tetiana Chornovol's family home. Photo: FB Tetiana Chornovol

The COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated the return of revanchism in Ukraine. Today, revanchists are openly demonstrating their strength and attacking anyone who stood up and defended the country from Yanukovych’s criminal regime and Russian aggression.

The alarm bells started ringing back in 2019, when Ukrainians voted for Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Servant of the People party in the presidential and parliamentary elections. But, these warnings were completely ignored by Euromaidan participants who supported the new president, as well as his fans and propagandists and those that took on different governmental posts, such as deputies, ministers, officials.

Now, according to the articles accusing Euromaidan activist Tetiana Chornovol (subparagraphs 5, 12, part 2, article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), they can come and get anyone. Today – Chornovol. Tomorrow – Avakov (Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs). The day after – any one of the Servant of the People MPs who took part in the Maidan. And finally – each and every citizen who voted for this party. Revanchism leaves no one untouched.

Editor’s Note At 6 a.m. on April 10, agents of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) searched the family home of Tetiana Chornovol, Euromaidan activist and ex-deputy of the Narodny Front faction. The SBI suspects that on February 18, 2014 Chornovol was part of the group of activists who set fire to the office of Yanukovych’s Party of Regions on Lypska Street in Kyiv. A 66-year-old office employee died in the fire. She is charged with “intentional homicide committed by a group of individuals upon prior collusion”. It should be noted that At 6 a.m. on April 10, agents of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) searched the family home of Tetiana Chornovol, Euromaidan activist and ex-deputy of the Narodny Front faction. The SBI suspects that on February 18, 2014 Chornovol was part of the group of activists who set fire to the office of Yanukovych’s Party of Regions on Lypska Street in Kyiv. A 66-year-old office employee died in the fire. She is charged with “intentional homicide committed by a group of individuals upon prior collusion”. It should be noted that Arsen Avakov , Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, also took part in the Euromaidan protests.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not organizing or leading this revanchism. He is just the instrument of revenge. The revanchists need a weak and incompetent president who will not prevent them from building a powerful vertical and launching an attack on Ukraine, organizing the “civil conflict” that Vladimir Putin dreams of, pushing the government and society to the brink, and facilitating the Kremlin’s occupation of new Ukrainian territories. After all, it is necessary to distract the Russians during the looming economic crisis, so why not focus all attention on a war in Ukraine?

COVID-19 has swept Ukraine and the world back to the beginning of the 20th century, an era of helplessness and vulnerability before the Spanish flu. The search of Tetiana Chornovol’s home has thrown Ukraine back to 2010, a time when Ukrainian society stood helpless and vulnerable before Viktor Yanukovych’s criminal regime.

We have taken a step back into the past…

Dear readers! Since you’ ve made it to this point, we have a favor to ask. Russia’s hybrid war against Ukraine is ongoing, but major news agencies have gone away, which is why it's extra important to provide news about Ukraine in English. We are a small independent journalist team on a shoestring budget, have no political or state affiliation, and depend on our readers to keep going (using the chanсe - a big thank you to our generous supporters, we couldn't make it without you.) If you like what you see, please help keep us online with a donation

Related

Tags: EuroMaidan, revanchism, State Bureau of Investigations, Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Zelenskyi / Zelensky / Zelenskiy)