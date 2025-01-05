What happens when modern life meets unrestrained brutality? ‘Dark Days, Determined People: Stories from Ukraine under Siege’ invites you to witness how a nation transforms when survival becomes the only choice.
Through hundreds of interviews between 2022 and 2024, two Euromaidan Press journalists compiled twenty comprehensive stories that reveal crucial aspects of life in Ukraine during the full-scale war, with all its difficulties, hesitations, and inner conflicts at the time when reality surpasses fiction.
A book to understand Ukraine: How Ukrainians fight and live through the largest war of the 21st century
After Russia attacked Ukraine from the north, east, and south in February 2022, many Ukrainians had to put their lives on hold to protect the very possibility of living in their homes. While telling wartime stories of people of different backgrounds, this book also delves into the wider historical, political, and cultural context of life in Ukraine.
How did two friends save hundreds of civilians, and how did one restaurant manage to feed a besieged city? What is it like to live under Russian occupation? What does a former businessman feel as he evacuates the bodies of fallen soldiers, day after day? Why do some people choose to live amid the rubble of their homes? And what is it like to fight continuously for ten years? Each of these 20 stories reveals an important theme of life during the full-scale war, with all its difficulties, hesitations, and inner conflicts, when reality sometimes surpasses fiction.