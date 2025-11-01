Frontline report: Russia’s claimed encirclement of Myrnohrad collapses as Ukrainian special forces clear infiltrators

Today, there is dangerous news from the Pokrovsk direction.

Here, the Russians hurried to announce an alleged encirclement of Ukrainian forces in Myrnohrad, but this proclamation of victory came a little too soon. Ukrainian special forces have just conducted one of the most extensive clearing operations around the town, eliminating Russian infiltrators, and keeping the supply routes secured.

The Russian Ministry of Defense triumphantly announced that its forces had successfully encircled the Ukrainian defenders in Myrnohrad.

According to Russian state media, troops advancing from Rodynske had captured the settlement, and with Russian infiltration groups penetrating deep in Pokrovsk, they had allegedly cut off all supply routes and placed Ukrainian logistics under fire control. Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov even reported to President Putin that the encirclement of Myrnohrad and partial encirclement of Pokrovsk had been achieved.

Russian analysts celebrate infiltration tactics despite contradictions

Russian military analysts celebrated this as the first major non-traditional assault successfully carried out under conditions of Ukrainian drone dominance. They praised their infiltration tactics, calling them a systematic and precise operation that forced Ukrainian drone operators to retreat far enough to stop being effective.

But even in their triumphalist rhetoric, contradictions abounded. Russian analysts claimed that while Ukraine's elite brigades had supposedly escaped from the encirclement, the remaining troops would still be difficult to eliminate, as Ukrainian drones continue to supply them.

At the same time, they alleged that Ukrainian drone operators were pushed away, a claim immediately disproven by their own soldiers. A video filmed by Russian troops in Pokrovsk showed the sky swarming with Ukrainian drones, more than a dozen visible at once, hovering and hunting for targets.

Ukrainian forces clear Russian infiltrators from Rodynske

Within hours of the Russian claim, Ukrainian drone operators released geolocated footage of how Ukrainian units are actively clearing Russian infiltrators from Rodynske, obviously spoiling an encirclement that never materialized. Although small Russian assault groups had indeed reached the outskirts and briefly entrenched in several abandoned houses, they never managed to dig in.

A Ukrainian BTR-4E armored vehicle from the 14th Chervona Kalyna Brigade entered the settlement under the cover of reconnaissance drones, identified enemy positions, and opened fire with its 30 millimeter cannon. It pursued the infiltrators through several streets until all were eliminated, sparing Ukrainian infantry in the settlement the trouble of clearing the Russians out themselves, before safely withdrawing to rear positions before Russian drone units could respond and target the vehicle.

The brigade later confirmed that Rodynske remained under Ukrainian control and that cleanup operations were continuing. This exposed the Russian announcement for what it was, another premature declaration meant to please political leadership rather than reflect battlefield truth.

Trending Now

Ukrainian special forces deploy to Pokrovsk

Meanwhile, the fight inside Pokrovsk itself took a dramatic turn.

Addressing the increased activity of Russian infiltration groups into parts of the southern and central districts, the Ukrainian command deployed its most capable hunters, the special operations units of the Main Directorate of Intelligence. Acting on the direct orders of General Kyrylo Budanov, special forces arrived to coordinate with regular Ukrainian brigades and begin counter-sabotage sweeps across the embattled town.

Within the first hours, they captured several Russian operatives, including members of Russia's own Main Directorate of the Armed Forces, highlighting just how valuable this axis is to the enemy command.

Drone footage soon surfaced showing a Ukrainian operator camouflaged among trees and ambushing a lone Russian soldier advancing down a local road. The encounter ended swiftly with the elimination of the Russian, showcasing the close-quarters nature of combat in the area, and how Russian soldiers are told the same lies of the town's capture, resulting in zero tactical awareness of Ukrainian soldiers still controlling Pokrovsk.

Ukrainian intelligence units continue to work alongside airborne and mechanized troops, clearing basements, warehouses, and the outskirts, eradicating small Russian groups before they can regroup.

Russian encirclement narrative collapses

Overall, despite the continuing heavy fighting, the Russian narrative of an encirclement has already collapsed.

The Ukrainian General Staff confirms that while the situation remains difficult, decisive actions have been taken to prevent any isolation of Ukrainian forces.

Once again, Russia's generals appear to have oversold their progress to the Kremlin, but Ukrainian elite units are dismantling those illusions.

With the tightening of the defensive perimeter, the supposed Russian encirclement has turned into another failure for Putin's generals.

In our regular frontline report, we pair up with the military blogger Reporting from Ukraine to keep you informed about what is happening on the battlefield in the Russo-Ukrainian war.