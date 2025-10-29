SBU: Ukraine arrests British military trainer who turned into Russian spy. He faces 12 years in prison

Ukrainian counterintelligence (SBU) detained a British national in Kyiv who switched from training Ukrainian soldiers to spying for Russia's security service (FSB).

The man arrived in January 2024 with firearms and tactical training credentials. He worked as an instructor for mobilized personnel in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, then moved to a border guard unit. Standard work for foreign volunteers with military expertise, according to Ukraine's security service (SBU) and Prosecutor's Office.

But by late September, he had stopped instructing. Instead, he relocated to Odesa and started advertising his services in pro-Kremlin internet groups. Russian special services made contact.

An FSB officer subsequently began assigning tasks after recruiting him, according to the investigation. The suspect passed information about foreign instructors in Ukraine's defense forces with whom he had previously communicated. He also transmitted coordinates of Armed Forces training centers in southern Ukraine where he had trained mobilized personnel.

Photos: Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Ukraine's Prosecutor's Office

The Russians wanted more. They sent instructions for manufacturing explosives and coordinates for a weapons cache. He retrieved a pistol with two loaded magazines from the drop site. The agency describes this as preparation for terrorist attacks.

SBU counterintelligence detected the operative, documented his activities, and arrested him at his temporary residence in Kyiv.

He faces charges under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of Ukraine's Criminal Code: unauthorized dissemination of information about Armed Forces deployment during martial law.

Photo: Ukraine's Prosecutor's Office

The penalty runs up to 12 years imprisonment with property confiscation. He remains in custody while investigators work to establish the full scope of his activities and determine additional charges.