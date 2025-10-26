Russia directs nuclear weapons toward US and UK in Arctic

Russia strengthens its Arctic presence, directing nuclear weapons toward the US, warns Norwegian Defense Minister Ture Sandvik. According to him, Moscow is increasing its nuclear arsenal and targeting submarines around the Arctic Circle, preparing for potential conflict with NATO, The Telegraph reports.

The Arctic is rapidly becoming a key arena of geopolitical competition. One of the main sources of tension is the lack of clearly defined borders. Under international law, no country owns the North Pole or the Arctic Ocean itself. However, Russia, the US, Canada, Norway, and Denmark control exclusive economic zones extending 200 miles from their coastlines.

Oslo has detected expanded weapons development on Russia’s Kola Peninsula, home to the valuable Northern Fleet and part of Russia’s nuclear arsenal.

Putin aims to dominate the Arctic

Russia is building up on the Kola peninsula, explained Norway's defense minister, where one of the largest arsenals of nuclear warheads in the world is located.

“They (the nuclear weapons) are not only pointed towards Norway, but towards the UK and over the pole towards Canada and the US,” Sandvik said.

Nuclear forces and new weapons tests

“We see that they’re testing new weapons, for example, hypersonic missiles, and they are testing nuclear-driven torpedoes and nuclear warheads,” he added.

The Kola Peninsula contains the world’s most concentrated nuclear arsenal and is critical for Moscow’s ability to deliver a “second strike.”

Putin’s tool of control

The Northern Fleet serves as the base for Russia’s Arctic naval forces and, according to Sandvik, is now used to test powerful new weapons and expand Putin’s nuclear potential.

“Even though Putin is losing heavily in Ukraine – he has lost one million soldiers – the Northern Fleet is intact. And they are developing it,” he said , highlighting a new frigate and a multipurpose submarine developed over the past two years.

The Arctic as a key theater of conflict

The Northern Fleet has at least 16 nuclear submarines and hypersonic Zircon missiles capable of traveling eight times the speed of sound.

Alongside the US and the UK, Norway monitors the region 24/7, as the Arctic becomes a third critical battlefield, particularly due to new shipping routes opened by melting glaciers.

A strategy to blockade NATO allies

Putin seeks to establish the Bastion defense system, control the Bear Gap, and deny NATO allies access to strategic sea lanes.

His goal is to cut off supplies and support, and all Russian doctrines and military plans focus on this objective. For Norway, controlling these critical gaps is paramount.

Next potential theater of military operations

Sandvik added that if the war in Ukraine ends, the Arctic Circle could become the next main theater of military operations, as there is a possibility that Putin will deploy forces to threaten Finland’s borders.