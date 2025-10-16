Moldova’s ruling party nominates business executive with deep Ukraine ties as next prime minister

PAS leader Igor Grosu announced after Munteanu's name surfaced in media reports today. The nomination comes as current acting Prime Minister Dorin Recean declined to seek a new term, opening the door for fresh leadership as Moldova continues its European integration path.

"Moldova needs as many well-prepared people as possible, with vast economic experience, to lead the EU accession effort and economic development. We thank Mr Munteanu, who has an impressive career, for choosing to get involved when the country needs it," Grosu stated on Facebook.

The formal nomination will proceed after Moldova's Constitutional Court validates the results of the September 28 parliamentary elections, in which PAS secured 55 of 101 seats in the new Parliament.

Following validation, PAS will present Munteanu's candidacy to President Maia Sandu for approval.

From academia to international finance

Born on January 20, 1964, in Chișinău, Munteanu began his career in physics before transitioning to economics and finance. After the establishment of Moldova's National Bank, he served as head of the Foreign Exchange Operations Section and later as deputy director of the External Relations Department.

His international credentials include postgraduate studies in international relations, banking, and finance at Columbia University in New York, followed by work at the World Bank in Washington, D.C.

Deep ties to regional business and education

Munteanu is the founder and president of Alliance Française in Moldova, a position he has held for over 30 years, and co-founded the American Chamber of Commerce in Moldova (AmCham). His business experience spans both Moldova and Ukraine, including serving as director of the Direct Investments Department at Dragon Capital in Ukraine from 2007, and founding 4i Capital Partners, an investment firm operating across Eastern Europe, in 2016.

Notably, Munteanu served as chairman of the board of Pechersk School International (PSI) in Kyiv, Ukraine, an International Baccalaureate-accredited institution. His civic and professional contributions earned him the distinction of Chevalier of the Legion of Honor from the French Republic in 2006.

The selection of a candidate from the private sector with extensive international experience signals PAS's focus on economic development and European integration as Moldova navigates its geopolitical challenges and continues distancing itself from Russian influence.