Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Global energy watchdog: Russian refineries won’t recover before mid‑2026 after Ukraine’s strikes

Of course, the assessment does not account for the impact of future attacks in the ongoing deep-strike campaign.
byYuri Zoria
14/10/2025
3 minute read
global energy watchdog ukraine’s drones cripple russia’s refineries keeping oil output low until mid‑2026 · post fire russia's volgograd refinery overnight 19 2025 telegram/astra -refinery-burns-again-nicely ukraine news ukrainian reports
Fire at Russia’s Volgograd oil refinery overnight on 19 August 2025. Photo: Telegram/Astra.
Global energy watchdog: Russian refineries won’t recover before mid‑2026 after Ukraine’s strikes

In its latest monthly assessment, the International Energy Agency says Ukrainian drone strikes have inflicted long-lasting damage on Russia’s oil sector. According to the Paris-based energy watchdog, refinery processing rates in Russia will remain suppressed until at least mid‑2026 as repeated attacks limit output and revenue.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Ukraine has carried out at least 28 strikes on key Russian refineries, sea terminals, and pipelines since early August. The attacks have reached increasingly deeper into Russia, triggering gasoline shortages in several regions, including occupied Crimea, and forcing the Kremlin to impose fuel export restrictions until the end of the year.

IEA slashes refinery forecast, warns impact of strikes will last deep into 2026

Bloomberg reports that the International Energy Agency now expects Russia to process just under 5 million barrels of crude oil per day through June 2026. This is a downward revision from earlier expectations of a recovery by year-end.

The agency attributes the change to what it describes as “the increasingly widespread and significant Ukrainian drone campaign against Russian oil refineries and infrastructure.”

The drone strikes have cut Russia’s refining output by an estimated 500,000 barrels per day, according to the IEA. 

Moscow classifies energy data, but fuel crisis deepens

The Russian government has classified key energy data, including refinery runs and gasoline production. Despite the blackout, the IEA’s estimates point to significant losses and a long-term impact on energy output.

Last week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak claimed the country’s refiners had increased throughput and were balancing domestic supply and demand. However, the IEA’s assessment suggests otherwise.

Oil revenues fall to three-month low despite crude boost

In September, Russia increased its crude oil exports to 5.1 million barrels per day, the highest level since May 2023. But this did not translate into higher revenue. According to IEA estimates, overall oil-export income fell to a three-month low of $13.4 billion.

While crude-export revenue rose by $200 million month-on-month, this was more than offset by a $440 million drop in revenues from oil-product exports. Russian fuel exports fell to 2.4 million barrels per day — the lowest in a decade, excluding April 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The IEA says that this decline in oil-product revenue will increase pressure on the Russian state budget. Moscow continues to spend heavily on its war against Ukraine, now in its fourth year. Bloomberg notes that the Russian government expects oil and gas revenues flowing into the federal budget this year to be the lowest since the pandemic.

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!