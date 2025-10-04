Anti‑Ukrainian ex‑PM Andrej Babiš’s party wins Czech election — Ukraine’s arms lifeline now hangs by a thread

Andrej Babiš, the former Prime Minister of the Czechia, is projected to return to power after his populist ANO party came out ahead in the country’s parliamentary elections. Babiš maintains close ties with Viktor Orbán and Slovakia’s Robert Fico, both of whom have upheld relations with Moscow despite its invasion of Ukraine.

The Czech Republic had been a major EU voice supporting Kyiv after Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, supplying arms and humanitarian aid. Babiš's comeback signals a pivot in Czech foreign policy away from firm support for Ukraine and toward alignment with pro‑Russian governments in Hungary and Slovakia, amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. This development may threaten the Czech shell initiative, vital for Ukraine.

DW says Babiš, who campaigned on ending military aid to Ukraine, declared the results “historic” and said he aims to form a one‑party Cabinet—despite not winning an absolute majority.

ANO leads with no majority, Babiš wants to govern alone

With over 90% of votes counted, Babiš’s ANO (Action of Dissatisfied Citizens) party had secured about 35% of the vote.

According to AFP, results with 99% of ballots tallied put ANO at 34.7%. The center-right Spolu coalition, led by outgoing Prime Minister Petr Fiala, trailed with 23.2%, while its coalition partner STAN took 11.2%.

Babiš said his party would “definitely” begin talks with the far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) and the right-wing Motorists party to pursue his one-party government plan. Observers note, however, that a coalition may be necessary, with SPD polling at 7.8% and Motorists at 6.8%.

The SPD, led by Tokyo-born Tomio Okamura, has promoted a referendum on Czech withdrawal from the EU, something Babiš has rejected. Still, his ANO party belongs to the Patriots for Europe bloc in the European Parliament—founded with Hungaria's pro-Russian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Anti‑Ukrainian platform threatens Czech-led arms support for Kyiv

Babiš’s campaign heavily emphasized ending Czech participation in military aid to Ukraine. During the vote, he promised to review Prague’s international initiative to supply artillery shells to Kyiv—launched by Fiala’s government—and said he might “discuss it with President Zelenskyy.” He claimed to support peace and called himself a “peacemonger,” echoing the “Czechs first” rhetoric that mirrors US President Donald Trump’s slogans.

Babiš under investigation for EU subsidy fraud

Babiš is facing trial over alleged fraud involving EU subsidies worth over $2 million. He is accused of moving a farm out of his Agrofert holding company in 2007 to qualify for funds intended for small businesses.