Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ammo depot erupts after drone hit (video)

The Perevalne site belonging to Russia’s 126th Coastal Brigade continues to explode following a direct strike last night.
byYuri Zoria
16/05/2025
3 minute read
Fire, massive explosion, and secondary detonations at Russia’s military base in Perevalne, occupied Crimea. Screenshots: Telegram/Krymsky Veter, Supernova+
In the early hours of 16 May, a drone strike reportedly hit a Russian ammunition depot in Perevalne, near Simferopol, in temporarily occupied Crimea. According to the monitoring Telegram channel Krymsky Veter and eyewitness accounts shared on local social media, explosions and a fire broke out at a facility belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s 126th Separate Guards Coastal Befense Brigade.

As part of its deep-strike campaign, Ukraine targets Russia’s military bases, command centers, airfields, defense industry sites, and fuel facilities inside Russia and occupied territories to disrupt its war effort.

Videos published by Krymskyi Veter show the site in flames. Additional footage from the channel Supernova+ captured secondary detonations, and the fires were geolocated to a building within the military base. Krymskyi Veter suggested two possible locations: an empty area north of Supernova’s site, and the vehicle depot of the 126th Brigade.

Militarnyi added that Perevalne hosts both the 126th brigade (military unit 12676) and the 8th separate artillery regiment (military unit 87714). The location reportedly stores weapons, equipment, and possibly fuel.

Airfield blasts and civilian controls

Also on 16 May, a series of explosions were reported near the Belbek and Kacha airfields in the Sevastopol area, according to Krymsky Veter.

“Explosions in Sevastopol are heard in the areas of Belbek and Kacha, they are under attack again,” local residents told Krymsky Veter.

The previous strike on Kacha airbase occurred on 2 May.

In response to the drone strikes, Russian occupation authorities intensified civilian monitoring in Simferopol, Crimea’s capital city. Krymsky Veter reported that Russian personnel were randomly stopping pedestrians, demanding access to personal messages and photo galleries on their phones.

“Do not keep any sensitive information on your main phone,” the channel warned its readers.

Infrastructure disruption and emergency response

As the munitions depot in Perevalne continued to burn, the occupation authorities blocked the Simferopol–Alushta road, including the Angarskyi Pass, and redirected all traffic. Local residents also reported seeing numerous ambulances driving from Simferopol along the Yalta highway toward Perevalne.

By around 13:00, explosions and fires persisted at the depot. Krymskyi Vyter reported,

“The Yalta–Simferopol road is closed. Cars are being turned around. The ammo depot in Perevalne keeps burning and exploding.”

Earlier in the day, explosions were also reported in Yalta, Gurzuf, Alupka, Alushta, and other towns. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed its forces shot down 43 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and 21 over Crimea.

