Want to know how foreign aid reaches Ukraine frontlines? Watch “No Sleep Til Kyiv” film

“The events unfolding in Ukraine are a pivot point for the world of nations. If Western democracies are to survive and flourish, then Ukraine must prevail against this aggression,” says Duke, who serves as the film’s producer, concept creator, and one of its convoy drivers.Stories of ordinary Ukrainians who had to pause their jobs and routines to defend their homes from Russia or found their calling in voluntarily helping soldiers or citizens affected by war are interwoven throughout the film. The documentary captures the powerful moment when Duke realizes the parallels between Ukraine’s current struggle and America’s own founding in 1776 – a nation fighting for its freedom, identity, and right to self-determination.
“I have never met a finer group of people than the men and women who are defending Ukraine, and the volunteers who take time from their lives to assist them. ‘No Sleep Til Kyiv’ will take you to meet all of these heroes, and watch history being written,” Duke said.EVENT DETAILS: The Estonian premiere of “No Sleep Til Kyiv” will take place on 4 May in Tallinn! The screening will be presented by the film’s creator Peter Duke. Location: Sõprus Cinema, Vana-Posti tn 8, Tallinn, Estonia Time:
- Guest arrival: 15:30
- Screening begins: 15:45
- Q&A session: 17:30
- Instagram: @nosleeptilkyiv
- X: @NoSleepTilKyiv
- Bluesky: @nosleeptilkyiv.bsky.social
- Facebook: No Sleep Til Kyiv