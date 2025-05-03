Support us on Patreon
The Estonian premiere will take place on 4 May in Tallinn, following American Peter Duke on his journey with the 69th Sniffing Brigade to deliver vital trucks from Estonia to Ukrainian soldiers.
Vira Kravchuk
03/05/2025
4 minute read
A powerful documentary road movie No Sleep Til Kyiv will premiere in Tallinn, Estonia, on 4 May.
Want to know how foreign aid reaches Ukraine frontlines? Watch “No Sleep Til Kyiv” film
Are you in Tallinn, Estonia, and want to watch a movie about Ukraine? We have a suggestion! As the official media partner, Euromaidan Press proudly announces the world premiere of the powerful documentary road movie No Sleep Til Kyiv on 4 May 2025, at 3:30 p.m. The screening is a featured event of the Ukraine Action Summit hosted by the American Coalition for Ukraine. No Sleep Til Kyiv follows the remarkable journey of Peter Duke, an American homebuilder from Orlando, Florida, who decides to leave his comfortable life behind and join an international convoy delivering military trucks from Estonia to Ukraine’s frontlines. Together with the 69th Sniffing Brigade, a unit within the international community North Atlantic Fellas Organization (NAFO), Peter shares a common mission of supporting Ukrainians in their fight for freedom and democracy in the face of Russian aggression and imperialism. The Brigade regularly collaborates with international donors, organizing fundraisers for vehicles, drones, generators, and other essential needs of Ukrainian defenders.
American Peter Duke, No Sleep Til Kyiv producer, concept creator, and one of its convoy drivers.
Estonian Ragnar Sass, convoy driver with NAFO 69 Sniffing Brigade and a Ukrainian soldier
The volunteers navigate through Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland before reaching Ukraine’s battle-scarred landscape, overcome exhaustion from long journeys, sleep through air raid sirens, and witness both the heartbreaking destruction caused by Russia and the incredible unity and resilience of Ukrainians. 
“The events unfolding in Ukraine are a pivot point for the world of nations. If Western democracies are to survive and flourish, then Ukraine must prevail against this aggression,” says Duke, who serves as the film’s producer, concept creator, and one of its convoy drivers.
Stories of ordinary Ukrainians who had to pause their jobs and routines to defend their homes from Russia or found their calling in voluntarily helping soldiers or citizens affected by war are interwoven throughout the film.
The NAFO 69 Sniffing Brigade volunteers delivered trucks and aid to Ukrainian soldiers.
The documentary captures the powerful moment when Duke realizes the parallels between Ukraine’s current struggle and America’s own founding in 1776 – a nation fighting for its freedom, identity, and right to self-determination.
“I have never met a finer group of people than the men and women who are defending Ukraine, and the volunteers who take time from their lives to assist them. ‘No Sleep Til Kyiv’ will take you to meet all of these heroes, and watch history being written,” Duke said.
EVENT DETAILS: The Estonian premiere of “No Sleep Til Kyiv” will take place on 4 May in Tallinn! The screening will be presented by the film’s creator Peter Duke. Location: Sõprus Cinema, Vana-Posti tn 8, Tallinn, Estonia Time:
  • Guest arrival: 15:30
  • Screening begins: 15:45
  • Q&A session: 17:30
Free entry! Registration is required: https://forms.gle/66RCVonPTu78PNwQ6 No Sleep Til Kyiv will also be available online soon!
