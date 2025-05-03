Support us on Patreon
Krasnodar Krai near Black Sea suffered the most significant consequences during a widespread drone assault, with damage sustained in three apartment buildings.
byVira Kravchuk
03/05/2025
A damaged residential building in Novorossiysk, Russia's Krasnodar Krai.
A damaged residential building in Novorossiysk, Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. Photo: Astra/Telegram
Drones attack multiple Russian regions overnight, cause civilian damage and injuries

Russian officials reported extensive Ukrainian drone attacks across multiple regions overnight on 2-3 May.

Ukraine launches drones against Russia primarily to weaken Russia’s military capabilities, disrupt logistics, and degrade assets used to support the aggression in Ukraine. Typical targets include military airfields, air defense systems, weapons production plants, ammunition depots, oil refineries, and fuel depots in occupied territories and deep inside Russia.

According to local authorities, air defense systems were activated in several areas including Krasnodar Territory, Rostov region, and occupied Crimea.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed its forces destroyed 170 Ukrainian drones during the night.

“96 drones were shot down over the territory of annexed Crimea, 47 over Krasnodar Territory, nine over Rostov region, and eight UAVs each over Bryansk and Kursk regions,” the ministry stated. Additionally, two drones were reportedly destroyed over Belgorod region.

Krasnodar Krai

In Krasnodar Krai, drone debris fell in the Taman village and in the villages of Yurivka and Tsybanobalka near Anapa, causing damage to private homes, but without casualties.

Damage was most severe in Novorossiysk, where the regional governor reported that three multi-apartment residential buildings were damaged. Preliminary reports indicate four people were injured, including two children. Drone debris also damaged three tanks at a grain terminal.

Rostov Oblast

The Governor of Rostov region reported the destruction of drones in Novoshakhtinsk, Kamensk, October, Ust-Donetsk, and Tselina districts. According to him, drone fragments caused fires on the roofs of two houses in Tselina settlement, though no casualties were reported there.

Drone fragments caused fires on the roofs of two houses in Tselina settlement in Russia’s Rostov Oblast on 3 May. Photo: @privet_rostov_ru/Telegram

Black Sea

Russian forces also claimed to have intercepted additional weapons systems over the Black Sea, including eight Storm Shadow cruise missiles and three Ukrainian Neptune-MD guided missiles. The defense ministry further reported destroying 14 Ukrainian unmanned boats in Black Sea waters.

The incident represents one of the largest drone attacks reported by Russian authorities in recent months, with multiple regions experiencing simultaneous strikes.

On the night of 2 May, Ukrainian drones also struck Russia’s “Zvezda” space electronic reconnaissance facility in the village of Moskovskoye, Stavropol Krai.

The attack targeted a key Soviet-era GRU intelligence site specializing in intercepting NATO and foreign satellite communications. The Zvezda base, operational since the 1970s and featuring a distinctive array of parabolic antennas, plays a critical role in Russia’s space signal intelligence and psychological operations. 

