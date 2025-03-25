Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian troop concentration in Kursk Oblast, military says

The air strike reportedly targeted Russian troops in Kondratovka, Kursk Oblast, killing 30 soldiers and destroying military infrastructure.
byYuri Zoria
25/03/2025
2 minute read
ukrainian air force strikes russian troop concentration kursk oblast military says kondratovka ukrainian-controlled parts russia's marked blue kondratovka-kursk-russia armed forces ukraine successfully hit completely destroying facility killing up 30 occupiers
Kondratovka on the map. Ukrainian-controlled parts of Russia’s Kursk Oblast are marked blue. Map: Deep State Map
Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian troop concentration in Kursk Oblast, military says

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully hit a Russian troop concentration in Kondratovka, Kursk oblast, completely destroying the facility and killing up to 30 occupiers, according to Ukraine’s General Staff. 

Despite retreating from most of Russia’s Kursk Oblast territory, captured last August in a surprise incursion, Ukraine still controls 80 square kilometers or the area and degrades the Russian forces elsewhere to prevent a Russian ground attack on the adjacent Ukrainian Sumy Oblast.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook on 25 March that the destruction of this element of Russian military infrastructure degrades the enemy’s ability to conduct operations against Ukraine’s Defense Forces in Ukraine’s Sumy and Russia’s Kursk oblasts.

Kondratovka is about 5 km from Ukraine’s border.

“The pilots of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and all Ukraine’s Defense Forces will continue to strike the enemy in order to reduce its military potential,” the General Staff stated in their report.

 

The General Staff did not specify when the operation occurred, though they typically report on operations from the day of reporting or the previous day. Euromaidan Press could not independently verify the claims at the time of publication.

https://x.com/GeneralStaffUA/status/1904431874916663434

In such air strikes, Ukraine usually uses Western-supplied standoff bombs.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!