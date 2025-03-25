Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian troop concentration in Kursk Oblast, military says

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully hit a Russian troop concentration in Kondratovka, Kursk oblast, completely destroying the facility and killing up to 30 occupiers, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

Despite retreating from most of Russia’s Kursk Oblast territory, captured last August in a surprise incursion, Ukraine still controls 80 square kilometers or the area and degrades the Russian forces elsewhere to prevent a Russian ground attack on the adjacent Ukrainian Sumy Oblast.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook on 25 March that the destruction of this element of Russian military infrastructure degrades the enemy’s ability to conduct operations against Ukraine’s Defense Forces in Ukraine’s Sumy and Russia’s Kursk oblasts.

Kondratovka is about 5 km from Ukraine’s border.

“The pilots of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and all Ukraine’s Defense Forces will continue to strike the enemy in order to reduce its military potential,” the General Staff stated in their report.

The General Staff did not specify when the operation occurred, though they typically report on operations from the day of reporting or the previous day. Euromaidan Press could not independently verify the claims at the time of publication.

https://x.com/GeneralStaffUA/status/1904431874916663434

In such air strikes, Ukraine usually uses Western-supplied standoff bombs.

Related: