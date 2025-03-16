Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

US Army tests Ukrainian long-range kamikaze drones under classified project Artemis

The Pentagon’s innovation unit has evaluated Ukrainian-made loitering munitions designed to operate in GPS-denied environments and carry multiple payload types.
byOlena Mukhina
16/03/2025
2 minute read
ukraine funds 19 domestic missile developers peklo cruise missiles nineteen ukrainian companies have joined brave1 grant program focused weaponry development deputy prime minister innovation education science technology digital transformation mykhailo
Peklo drone-cruise missiles. Photo: Herman Smetanin
US Army tests Ukrainian long-range kamikaze drones under classified project Artemis

The US Army has tested long-range Ukrainian kamikaze drones used for strikes against Russia, The War Zone reports, citing the US Defense Innovation Unit.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that American defense startups have teamed up with Ukrainian manufacturers to create better drones for the US military. Ukrainian manufacturers mastered the serial production of drones despite limited resources and are now seeking new clients and investment.

As part of Project Artemis, aimed at developing a strike kamikaze drone, the US Army conducted tests of unidentified Ukrainian-made loitering munitions.

The names of the Ukrainian companies involved remain undisclosed, but according to the report, they highlight their achievements in cooperation with American companies Auterion and Swan, which are directly participating in the project.

One of the key requirements for development is a high level of protection against electronic warfare, a low price for mass deployment, and a range of up to 300 km, Militarnyi reports.

According to the US Defense Innovation Unit, approximately 165 proposals from many companies were reviewed, most of which involved prototypes that were subsequently tested.

Currently, at the new project stage, prototypes are to be developed by the end of 2025 according to the technical specifications defined by Project Artemis.

It is worth noting that most details about the project remain classified.

“The final Artemis capabilities will be ground-launched, affordable one-way UAS platforms that operate at ranges from 50-300 km+ (31-186+ miles), launch quickly and expeditiously, navigate at low altitudes, carry a variety of payloads, are rapidly updatable and upgradable, and functional in disrupted, disconnected, intermittent and low-bandwidth and Global Navigation Satellite System denied environments,” said the US Defense Innovation Unit.

A key feature of this platform is its ability to carry various payloads, which broadens the range of targets and reportedly allows the use of different seeker heads to complete a wide array of missions.

Additionally, this platform can be used for reconnaissance and as a decoy to overload enemy air defense systems.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts