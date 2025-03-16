Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainian special forces destroy Russian Utes-Tm radar system

The radar monitored Ukrainian aircraft, missiles, and drones in real-time within a 360-kilometer radius.
byYuri Zoria
16/03/2025
1 minute read
ukrainian special forces destroy russian utes-tm radar system destruction sof's video utyos-tm-russian-radar-destruction operations (sso) have destroyed complex official announcement sso command ukraine news reports
Destruction of the Utes-Tm Russian radar. Screenshot from a Ukrainian SOF’s video.
Ukrainian special forces destroy Russian Utes-Tm radar system

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO) have destroyed a Russian Utes-Tm radar complex, according to an official announcement from the SSO command.

Russian anti-air equipment is among Ukraine’s high-priority targets, as degrading Russia’s anti-air capabilities widens Ukrainian possibilities to use missiles, drones, and aviation more effectively.

The combat operation was carried out by the Medoid tactical strike drone group of the Balista unit, the SOF reported via their official Telegram channel on 15 March.

The Utes-Tm radar complex operated in the L-band (23 cm) and provided Russian air defense with data about objects at altitudes up to 20 kilometers. The system tracked Ukrainian aircraft, missiles, and drones within a 360-kilometer radius in real-time.

Its destruction has significantly weakened Russian forces’ control over the airspace and reduced the effectiveness of their air defense systems,” the military emphasized.

The SOF noted that “precision, coordination, and modern technologies are the key to effectively destroying the occupiers.”

The exact location and date of the strike were not specified.

Previously, it was reported that soldiers of the 429th Achilles separate drone systems regiment successfully eliminated four Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile-gun complexes.

Related:

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!