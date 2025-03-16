Ukrainian special forces destroy Russian Utes-Tm radar system

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO) have destroyed a Russian Utes-Tm radar complex, according to an official announcement from the SSO command.
The combat operation was carried out by the Medoid tactical strike drone group of the Balista unit, the SOF reported via their official Telegram channel on 15 March.
The Utes-Tm radar complex operated in the L-band (23 cm) and provided Russian air defense with data about objects at altitudes up to 20 kilometers. The system tracked Ukrainian aircraft, missiles, and drones within a 360-kilometer radius in real-time.
“Its destruction has significantly weakened Russian forces’ control over the airspace and reduced the effectiveness of their air defense systems,” the military emphasized.
The SOF noted that “precision, coordination, and modern technologies are the key to effectively destroying the occupiers.”
The exact location and date of the strike were not specified.
Previously, it was reported that soldiers of the 429th Achilles separate drone systems regiment successfully eliminated four Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile-gun complexes.
Related:
- Russians lose valuable S-400 radar station in Crimea (video, updated)
- Russian air defenses struggle as Ukrainian drones strike deep behind lines
- Frontline report: Russians lose 400-km radar in Ukrainian drone strike spree
- Ukrainian SOF eliminate 13 North Korean soldiers in Russia’s Kursk Oblast
- Ukraine’s intelligence hit three more radars in Russian occupied Crimea
- Ukrainian drones eliminate Russian Zoopark-1 counter-battery radar (video)