Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO) have destroyed a Russian Utes-Tm radar complex, according to an official announcement from the SSO command.

Russian anti-air equipment is among Ukraine’s high-priority targets, as degrading Russia’s anti-air capabilities widens Ukrainian possibilities to use missiles, drones, and aviation more effectively.

The combat operation was carried out by the Medoid tactical strike drone group of the Balista unit, the SOF reported via their official Telegram channel on 15 March.

The Utes-Tm radar complex operated in the L-band (23 cm) and provided Russian air defense with data about objects at altitudes up to 20 kilometers. The system tracked Ukrainian aircraft, missiles, and drones within a 360-kilometer radius in real-time.

“Its destruction has significantly weakened Russian forces’ control over the airspace and reduced the effectiveness of their air defense systems,” the military emphasized.

The SOF noted that “precision, coordination, and modern technologies are the key to effectively destroying the occupiers.”

The exact location and date of the strike were not specified.

Previously, it was reported that soldiers of the 429th Achilles separate drone systems regiment successfully eliminated four Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile-gun complexes.

