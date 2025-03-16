Ukrainian forces destroy strategic bridge near Kherson’s occupied Oleshky

Konkivskyi bridge in the Kherson Oblast near occupied Oleshky has been completely disabled on 15 March, Militarnyi reports. According to the Telegram channel Kherson Non Fake, which published photos and video of the destroyed bridge, a fighter jet airstrike was used to demolish the structure.

The area around the Konkivskyi Bridge is considered a “gray zone” and remains under the fire control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the higher eastern bank of the Dnipro River. Russian forces occupy the southern part of Kherson Oblast, where military activity is relatively lower than in eastern Ukraine, Kharkiv Oblast, or the Kursk sector. Recently, Russian troops have attempted to expand their control over the Dnipro estuary islands and even tried to cross the Dnipro to create a beachhead, but failed.

Kherson Non Fake stated on 15 March:

“Today around midday the bridge ceased to exist.”

This destruction follows earlier damage on 18 October 2024, when one of the bridge spans was demolished through a controlled explosion of a mined section.

Ukrainian military forces currently control the right (western) bank of the Dnipro, the Antonivskyi bridge area, and a swath of land on the left bank up to the Konkivskyi bridge and Konka river, beyond which lies the occupied city of Oleshky.

The Konkivskyi Bridge over the Konka River near Oleshky spans approximately 150 meters and is located about 3 kilometers from the Antonivskyi Bridge, which retreating Russian forces destroyed before Kherson’s liberation in 2022. Before the full-scale invasion, the Konkivskyi served as an extension of the Antonivskyi automobile bridge, linking both banks of the Dnipro River.

