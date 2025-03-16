Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainian forces destroy strategic bridge near Kherson’s occupied Oleshky

Ukrainian aviation completed the destruction of the 150-meter Konkivskyi bridge, following partial demolition in October 2024.
byYuri Zoria
16/03/2025
2 minute read
Konkivskyi bridge in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast after a Ukrainian air strike. Photo: Telegram/Kherson Non Fake
Ukrainian forces destroy strategic bridge near Kherson’s occupied Oleshky

Konkivskyi bridge in the Kherson Oblast near occupied Oleshky has been completely disabled on 15 March, Militarnyi reports. According to the Telegram channel Kherson Non Fake, which published photos and video of the destroyed bridge, a fighter jet airstrike was used to demolish the structure.

The area around the Konkivskyi Bridge is considered a “gray zone” and remains under the fire control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the higher eastern bank of the Dnipro River. Russian forces occupy the southern part of Kherson Oblast, where military activity is relatively lower than in eastern Ukraine, Kharkiv Oblast, or the Kursk sector. Recently, Russian troops have attempted to expand their control over the Dnipro estuary islands and even tried to cross the Dnipro to create a beachhead, but failed.

Kherson Non Fake stated on 15 March:

Today around midday the bridge ceased to exist.” 

This destruction follows earlier damage on 18 October 2024, when one of the bridge spans was demolished through a controlled explosion of a mined section.

Ukrainian military forces currently control the right (western) bank of the Dnipro, the Antonivskyi bridge area, and a swath of land on the left bank up to the Konkivskyi bridge and Konka river, beyond which lies the occupied city of Oleshky.

Kherson-Oleshky area (Ukrainian control in green, Russian in red, the bridge is marked with the red circle). Map: Deep State Map

The Konkivskyi Bridge over the Konka River near Oleshky spans approximately 150 meters and is located about 3 kilometers from the Antonivskyi Bridge, which retreating Russian forces destroyed before Kherson’s liberation in 2022. Before the full-scale invasion, the Konkivskyi served as an extension of the Antonivskyi automobile bridge, linking both banks of the Dnipro River.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!