Ukraine confirms use of US Cold War-era Copperhead artillery shells for precision strikes (video)

The weapon’s laser guidance system represents a significant tactical advantage in an environment where GPS-guided munitions face increasing interference.
byVira Kravchuk
17/02/2025
1 minute read
US-made M712 Copperhead laser-guided artillery shell
US-made M712 Copperhead laser-guided artillery shell. Source: US Army
The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense officially confirmed its forces are employing US-made M712 Copperhead laser-guided artillery shells, releasing video evidence on their X social media account. 

The M712 Copperhead is a 155 mm caliber laser-guided artillery shell developed in the United States during the Cold War, specifically in the 1970s. It is designed for precision strikes at high-value objectives including command posts, ammunition storage facilities, fortified positions, and concealed vehicles.

The footage shows the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade deploying these munitions from M109A6 Palladin self-propelled artillery systems.

The Ministry emphasized the system’s “uncompromising accuracy” through laser guidance and noted its resistance to electronic warfare countermeasures.

While the total number of Copperhead shells provided to Ukraine remains undisclosed, this marks the third documented deployment of these precision munitions in recent months. 

According to Defense Express, the first confirmed use occurred in autumn 2024 in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces reportedly launched three shells from an M777 howitzer to target a communications tower east of Sudzha.

As of 1995, the US military possessed approximately 20,000 Copperhead shells. The publication notes that serial production of these Cold War-era munitions has ceased.

