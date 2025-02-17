Ukraine confirms use of US Cold War-era Copperhead artillery shells for precision strikes (video)

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense officially confirmed its forces are employing US-made M712 Copperhead laser-guided artillery shells, releasing video evidence on their X social media account.

The M712 Copperhead is a 155 mm caliber laser-guided artillery shell developed in the United States during the Cold War, specifically in the 1970s. It is designed for precision strikes at high-value objectives including command posts, ammunition storage facilities, fortified positions, and concealed vehicles.

The footage shows the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade deploying these munitions from M109A6 Palladin self-propelled artillery systems.

The Ministry emphasized the system’s “uncompromising accuracy” through laser guidance and noted its resistance to electronic warfare countermeasures.

The 47th Mechanized Brigade has used the M712 Copperhead for the first time.

How does it work?⁰✅ Laser-guided for uncompromising accuracy⁰✅ Wipes out enemy HQs, ammo depots, strongpoints, and hidden vehicles⁰✅ Most importantly—jamming-proof. No escape for the occupier pic.twitter.com/J3yFd1B9SO — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 15, 2025

While the total number of Copperhead shells provided to Ukraine remains undisclosed, this marks the third documented deployment of these precision munitions in recent months.

According to Defense Express, the first confirmed use occurred in autumn 2024 in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces reportedly launched three shells from an M777 howitzer to target a communications tower east of Sudzha.

As of 1995, the US military possessed approximately 20,000 Copperhead shells. The publication notes that serial production of these Cold War-era munitions has ceased.

