Ukrainian military: Russian Navy families exit Crimea as Black Sea Fleet shows no signs of return

Families of Russian Black Sea Fleet crews in Crimea are being forced to return to Russia as the evidence shows that the occupation fleet has effectively withdrawn from the peninsula, says Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk, according to UkrInform.

Ukraine has sunk or damaged about two dozen Russian ships of all sizes with its advanced naval drones. They have also inflicted serious damage on the Crimean Bridge. As a result, Russia has dispersed most of its Black Sea Fleet away from Sevastopol. This way, Ukraine has been able to resume billion-dollar exports from its main port in Odesa. Despite these setbacks, Russia retains significant strike capabilities from the eastern Black Sea.

“Many Russian families are returning to Russia because their husbands—occupiers from the Black Sea Fleet—have not been stationed in Crimea for over a year. Russian warships have been based in Novorossiysk for an extended period, with no signs of returning. We hope they never do,” Pletenchuk stated.

He identified a key turning point in Russia’s naval retreat: the sinking of the landing ship Caesar Kunikov a year ago after Ukraine’s Defense Forces strikes.

“This event marked a significant shift, forcing Russia to halt its naval logistics. Caesar Kunikov was the last major landing ship which was destroyed,” he explained.

In response, Russia resorted to using civilian ferries to transport military cargo, but its logistical capacity has significantly declined. The three railway ferries once used for military transport are no longer operational, leaving Russian forces reliant on standard ferries that mix military and civilian transport.

“After the sinking, Russia effectively abandoned the use of warships for logistics. This was one of the key factors in the decision to withdraw from Crimea,” Pletenchuk concluded.

In January 2025, Pletenchuk reported that Russian forces completely ceased military vessel repairs in occupied Crimea due to successful Ukrainian strikes throughout 2023 and 2024.

