Two more ships carrying Russian oil sinking in Pacific and Baltic

Maritime incidents saw a Chinese cargo ship grounding near Sakhalin while an Antigua-flagged tanker stalled at Ust-Luga.
byYuri Zoria
09/02/2025
Chinese bulk carrier An Yang2 grounded near Sakhalin (top), and Koala crude oil tanker sinking in Lenindrad Oblast’s Ust-Luga port. Photos: Russia’s Emergency Ministry, Telegram/Astra
Maritime incidents occurred at opposite ends of Russia involve a Chinese cargo ship and Russian shadow fleet’s Antigua-flagged tanker, both carrying fuel oil, with one vessel grounded near Sakhalin and another at Ust-Luga port.

On 15 December 2024, two Russian river tankers – Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 – sank in the Kerch Strait, spilling 4,300 tonnes of fuel. By January, oil-blackened beaches stretched from Russia’s Krasnodar Krai to occupied Crimea’s Sevastopol.Under Western sanctions, Russia increasingly relies on aging, foreign-flagged tankers in its shadow fleet, facing frequent technical failures and posing growing environmental and security risks, with these unregulated vessels also linked to the Baltic Sea sabotage.

In a Pacific incident, a Chinese bulk carrier An Yang2 has run aground near Sakhalin island coast close to the Russian port of Nevelsk, Russian Telegram channels Baza and Astra reported on 9 February.

According to Baza, the vessel, carrying 56 tons of diesel fuel, 706 tons of mazut – a low-quality heavy fuel oil, and 1,000 tons of coal, sustained hull damage in southern Sakhalin Oblast’s Nevelsk district facing northern Japan. The ship with 20 crew members reportedly ran aground south of Nevelsk port.

Russia’s Emergency Ministry claimed there are no fuel spills, and work is underway to refloat the vessel. Local sources report communication difficulties with the Chinese crew due to translation issues, Telegram channels noted.

In a Baltic incident, the Koala crude oil tanker, carrying the mazut, is sinking at the port of Ust-Luga in Leningrad Oblast, Fontanka reported.

Baza says the vessel carries 130,000 tons of fuel. While the channel’s sources claim multiple explosions occurred in the engine room, Fontanka has not confirmed this information.

Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexander Drozdenko confirmed a “technical incident during engine start-up” damaged the vessel’s engine room.

The tanker, flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, has a crew of 24, including four Russians, eight Georgians, and 12 Indonesians.

The Mash Na Moike Telegram channel reports the vessel has run aground and the crew has been fully evacuated. Preliminary data indicates no fuel leaks.

