Kremlin’s latest propaganda machine unmasked

A new multilingual website called International Reporters has come under scrutiny from Reporters Without Borders (RSF) for its potential role in spreading Russian-aligned narratives about the Russia-Ukraine war.

Launched in November 2023, the website has received financial support from Russian government-linked organizations. According to RSF, the platform received over 27,000 EUR in the first nine months of 2024 from ANO Dialog Regions, an organization sanctioned by the US for disinformation activities.

The website features content from contributors in eight countries, including journalists and media workers with ties to Russia. Key contributors include Christelle Néant, a French blogger naturalized in Russia who has lived in Russian-occupied Donbas since 2016, and Viktoria Smorodina, the website’s editor-in-chief.

International Reporters publishes content in French, Russian, and English, covering topics related to the ongoing Russia’s war against Ukraine and Russian foreign policy. The platform has a modest online following, with approximately 56,000 subscribers on Telegram and nearly 20,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter).

In November 2024, the website’s documentary series about Mariupol won the “Best Special Project” prize at the Astra Award, a competition recognized for supporting pro-Kremlin content.

The organization has also been expanding its international reach. During the 2024 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, International Reporters signed a cooperation agreement with Cameroonian media group For You Media.

Reporters Without Borders has criticized the platform, arguing that it presents itself as a journalistic outlet while serving Russian state interests. The organization points to the website’s funding sources and content as evidence of its propaganda efforts.

In the 2024 RSF World Press Freedom Index, Ukraine ranks 61st and Russia 162nd out of 180 countries and territories.

