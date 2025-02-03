Estonia commits € 600 million to strengthen Ukrainian Navy after successful maritime strikes

Estonian Infrastructure Minister Vladimir Svet says that Estonia has committed to a €600 million support package for Ukraine’s Naval Forces as part of a broader plan to restore Ukraine’s maritime sector, according to UkrInform.

In 2024 alone, the Ukrainian Navy launched dozens of successful strikes on approximately 50 Russian military targets, including airfields, ammunition and fuel depots, Shahed production and storage facilities, air defense and surveillance systems, logistical hubs, and Russian military-industrial enterprises.

“The first phase of the plan, which we consider the most urgent, addresses Ukraine’s key naval and maritime needs. It includes a €600 million package, with approximately 25% allocated directly to the Navy for critical operational requirements at sea,” Svet stated.

The plan also includes measures to protect Ukraine’s maritime infrastructure during the ongoing war.

Additionally, Estonia will support Ukraine’s civilian maritime sector, focusing on initiatives such as “Grain from Ukraine” and strengthening port capacities.

Earlier, Norway announced it would provide $241 million to strengthen the Ukrainian Navy. The funding will, among other things, protect people in Ukraine from attacks, conduct mine clearance operations, and train Ukrainian soldiers.

Additionally, money has also been allocated to the maritime training center in 2025. At this center, personnel from several countries, including Norway, train Ukrainian soldiers in maritime operations. Norway and the UK are leading the Maritime Capability Coalition for Ukraine, which was launched in December 2023.