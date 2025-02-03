Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Estonia commits € 600 million to strengthen Ukrainian Navy after successful maritime strikes

Estonia pledges the funding to enhance Ukraine’s naval forces and maritime infrastructure.
byOlena Mukhina
03/02/2025
2 minute read
ukraine implements new maritime security strategy boost naval defenses sea trials ukrainian navy's hetman ivan mazepa (f-211) corvette being constructed turkey july 2024 screenshot navy frame from video
Sea trials of the Ukrainian Navy’s Hetman Ivan Mazepa (F-211) corvette, that is being constructed in Turkey. July 2024. Screenshot: Ukrainian Navy.
Estonia commits € 600 million to strengthen Ukrainian Navy after successful maritime strikes

Estonian Infrastructure Minister Vladimir Svet says that Estonia has committed to a €600 million support package for Ukraine’s Naval Forces as part of a broader plan to restore Ukraine’s maritime sector, according to UkrInform.

In 2024 alone, the Ukrainian Navy launched dozens of successful strikes on approximately 50 Russian military targets, including airfields, ammunition and fuel depots, Shahed production and storage facilities, air defense and surveillance systems, logistical hubs, and Russian military-industrial enterprises.

“The first phase of the plan, which we consider the most urgent, addresses Ukraine’s key naval and maritime needs. It includes a €600 million package, with approximately 25% allocated directly to the Navy for critical operational requirements at sea,” Svet stated.

The plan also includes measures to protect Ukraine’s maritime infrastructure during the ongoing war.

Additionally, Estonia will support Ukraine’s civilian maritime sector, focusing on initiatives such as “Grain from Ukraine” and strengthening port capacities.

Earlier, Norway announced it would provide $241 million to strengthen the Ukrainian Navy. The funding will, among other things, protect people in Ukraine from attacks, conduct mine clearance operations, and train Ukrainian soldiers.

Additionally, money has also been allocated to the maritime training center in 2025. At this center, personnel from several countries, including Norway, train Ukrainian soldiers in maritime operations. Norway and the UK are leading the Maritime Capability Coalition for Ukraine, which was launched in December 2023.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts