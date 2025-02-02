Russian attacks damage over 1,300 cultural monuments across Ukraine, Culture Ministry says

Russian attacks have damaged 1,333 cultural heritage sites and 2,185 cultural infrastructure facilities across Ukraine, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine reports. According to regional and Kyiv city military administrations, 78 cultural heritage sites suffered damage in Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts during January 2025.

Russia’s invasion is devastating Ukraine’s cultural heritage. Since UNESCO’s founding in 1945, Ukraine has built a legacy of seven World Heritage Sites. Yet, even these globally recognized landmarks have not been spared – some have been completely destroyed by Russian attacks. Libraries, theaters, museums, and other cultural institutions also remain frequent targets of Russian strikes. Meanwhile, in the occupied territories, Russians wipe out Ukrainian culture and destroy historic sites.

The Ministry reports that among the 1,333 damaged cultural heritage sites, 131 hold national importance, 1,126 are of local significance, and 76 are newly discovered sites.

The damage spans 18 oblasts and Kyiv city, with Kharkiv Oblast recording the highest number at 324 sites. Other severely affected areas include Kherson Oblast with 255 sites, Donetsk Oblast with 164, and Odesa Oblast with 137 damaged monuments.

Of the 2,185 affected cultural infrastructure facilities, 409 have been completely destroyed, representing 18.7% of the total damage. The heaviest losses occurred in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy oblasts.

Rural community centers, known in Ukraine as clubs, account for the largest portion of damaged cultural facilities at 48.3%, with 1,056 affected sites. The destruction extends to 784 libraries, 166 art education institutions, 120 museums and galleries, 39 theaters, cinemas and philharmonic halls, 7 nature reserves, 9 parks and zoos, and 4 circuses.

The Ministry indicates that cultural facilities in 302 territorial communities, representing 20.6% of all communities in Ukraine, have suffered damage. The impact varies significantly by region, with Donetsk Oblast showing the highest percentage of affected communities at 87%, followed by Sumy Oblast at 64.7% and Kharkiv Oblast at 59%.

The Ministry notes that accurate assessment remains impossible in temporarily occupied areas, including almost all of Luhansk Oblast and significant portions of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson oblasts.

