Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russian attacks damage over 1,300 cultural monuments across Ukraine, Culture Ministry says

The Russian invasion damaged 1,333 cultural heritage sites and 2,185 cultural infrastructure facilities across Ukraine, with January 2025 seeing 78 additional sites affected
byYuri Zoria
02/02/2025
2 minute read
russian attacks damage over 1300 cultural monuments across ukraine culture ministry says aftermath russia's missile strike odesa's historic center 31 2025 telegram/hennady trukhanov dff32c378562d86a5d303a7f5105e724 invasion damaged 1333 heritage sites 2185
Aftermath of Russia’s missile strike on Odesa’s historic center on 31 January 2025 Screenshot: Telegram/Hennady Trukhanov
Russian attacks damage over 1,300 cultural monuments across Ukraine, Culture Ministry says

Russian attacks have damaged 1,333 cultural heritage sites and 2,185 cultural infrastructure facilities across Ukraine, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine reports. According to regional and Kyiv city military administrations, 78 cultural heritage sites suffered damage in Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts during January 2025.

Russia’s invasion is devastating Ukraine’s cultural heritage. Since UNESCO’s founding in 1945, Ukraine has built a legacy of seven World Heritage Sites. Yet, even these globally recognized landmarks have not been spared – some have been completely destroyed by Russian attacks. Libraries, theaters, museums, and other cultural institutions also remain frequent targets of Russian strikes. Meanwhile, in the occupied territories, Russians wipe out Ukrainian culture and destroy historic sites.

The Ministry reports that among the 1,333 damaged cultural heritage sites, 131 hold national importance, 1,126 are of local significance, and 76 are newly discovered sites.

Russian strike on historical centre of Odesa damages about 15 cultural heritage sites – Odesa mayor

The damage spans 18 oblasts and Kyiv city, with Kharkiv Oblast recording the highest number at 324 sites. Other severely affected areas include Kherson Oblast with 255 sites, Donetsk Oblast with 164, and Odesa Oblast with 137 damaged monuments.

Of the 2,185 affected cultural infrastructure facilities, 409 have been completely destroyed, representing 18.7% of the total damage. The heaviest losses occurred in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy oblasts.

Rural community centers, known in Ukraine as clubs, account for the largest portion of damaged cultural facilities at 48.3%, with 1,056 affected sites. The destruction extends to 784 libraries, 166 art education institutions, 120 museums and galleries, 39 theaters, cinemas and philharmonic halls, 7 nature reserves, 9 parks and zoos, and 4 circuses.

The Ministry indicates that cultural facilities in 302 territorial communities, representing 20.6% of all communities in Ukraine, have suffered damage. The impact varies significantly by region, with Donetsk Oblast showing the highest percentage of affected communities at 87%, followed by Sumy Oblast at 64.7% and Kharkiv Oblast at 59%.

The Ministry notes that accurate assessment remains impossible in temporarily occupied areas, including almost all of Luhansk Oblast and significant portions of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson oblasts.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!