Landmine kills Russia’s highest-ranking official in Ukraine war

Sergey Efremov, deputy governor of Russia’s Primorsky Krai, has been killed in the war with Ukraine, making him the highest-ranking Russian official to die in the conflict. He reportedly died when his vehicle struck a landmine while returning to Russian lines in Kursk Oblast. Another Russian officer was also killed.

Efremov’s death is significant as Russian officials typically avoid combat roles despite the Kremlin’s public calls for them to enlist. As one of the few high-ranking politicians who regularly fought on the front lines, his loss exposes the growing divide between Moscow’s propaganda about patriotic sacrifice and the reality of most officials choosing safer administrative positions.

Efremov, 52, a trained soldier and graduate of Russia’s elite airborne officers’ college in Ryazan, founded the volunteer unit “Tigers” in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine. He fought with the unit before returning to political office in 2023 but rejoined them in 2024 after Ukrainian forces entered Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Primorsky Krai Governor Oleg Kozhemyako confirmed Efremov’s death, calling him a “hero.” Pro-Kremlin figures, including Denis Pushilin, head of Russian-occupied Donetsk, and Sergei Markov, a prominent Russian propagandist, praised Efremov as a “patriot willing to sacrifice for Russia’s cause.”

The Kremlin has encouraged officials to enlist, though most serve in non-combat roles. Efremov’s death follows Moscow’s broader push to elevate “war heroes” into high political positions as part of a recruitment drive to address staggering battlefield losses.

Before Efremov, the highest-ranking Russians killed in Ukraine were several regional MPs.

