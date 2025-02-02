Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

British intel: Russia sends injured troops back to combat

Over 400,000 Russian troops have required treatment, but military hospitals discharge them early to maintain combat strength amid sustained heavy casualties.
byYuri Zoria
02/02/2025
2 minute read
british intel russia sends injured troops back combat russian soldiers crutches frontlines russian-soldiers-on-crutches uk defense ministry’s intelligence update 2 forces allegedly sending ukraine despite unhealed wounds news ukrainian reports
Russian soldiers on crutches on the frontlines. Photos: TG/Exilenova Plus, Russia No Context, X/nevedimka123
British intel: Russia sends injured troops back to combat

According to the UK Defense Ministry’s intelligence update on 2 February, Russian forces are allegedly sending injured soldiers back into combat in Ukraine despite unhealed wounds.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported earlier that Russian occupying forces lost 430,790 troops in 2024, equivalent to nearly 36 motorized rifle divisions of the Russian ground forces. December 2024 saw the highest monthly casualties since the invasion began, with 48,670 Russian soldiers killed or wounded.

UK intelligence reports, Russia has suffered around 830,000 casualties since February 2022, with over 400,000 requiring off-frontline medical treatment as hospitals struggle to manage the influx, according to the report. That commanders reportedly order premature discharges, forcing wounded soldiers back into combat and straining frontline units.

The Ministry wrote:

  • It is highly likely injured Russian personnel are being returned to combat duties in Ukraine with unhealed wounds, often on crutches. Open source reporting suggests Russia’s 20th Combined Arms Army has formed assault groups made up of walking wounded and directed them into combat.
  • There is a realistic possibility Russian commanders are directing this activity to retain personnel who would otherwise become lost in the overburdened medical system. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia has sustained approximately 830,000 casualties since February 2022, of which it is likely over 400,000 have required treatment in medical facilities away from the frontline.
  • The injured soldiers have likely been returned to their units after being discharged from forward medical facilities, prematurely, at the behest of their commanders. This reduces the pressure on the overburdened military medical system and increases units’ ability to track and use wounded servicemen for operational tasks. The lack of proper medical attention in facilities away from the frontline necessitates the transfer of the administrative and medical burden back to troops’ units.

With Russian losses reportedly surpassing 800,000 troops, ISW earlier noted that last fall Russia’s gain of every square kilometer came at “approximately 53 Russian casualties.”

Frontline report: Russians send wounded soldiers on crutches to assault Pokrovsk as casualties hit 400 daily

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!