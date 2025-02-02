British intel: Russia sends injured troops back to combat

According to the UK Defense Ministry’s intelligence update on 2 February, Russian forces are allegedly sending injured soldiers back into combat in Ukraine despite unhealed wounds.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported earlier that Russian occupying forces lost 430,790 troops in 2024, equivalent to nearly 36 motorized rifle divisions of the Russian ground forces. December 2024 saw the highest monthly casualties since the invasion began, with 48,670 Russian soldiers killed or wounded.

UK intelligence reports, Russia has suffered around 830,000 casualties since February 2022, with over 400,000 requiring off-frontline medical treatment as hospitals struggle to manage the influx, according to the report. That commanders reportedly order premature discharges, forcing wounded soldiers back into combat and straining frontline units.

The Ministry wrote:

It is highly likely injured Russian personnel are being returned to combat duties in Ukraine with unhealed wounds, often on crutches. Open source reporting suggests Russia’s 20th Combined Arms Army has formed assault groups made up of walking wounded and directed them into combat.

There is a realistic possibility Russian commanders are directing this activity to retain personnel who would otherwise become lost in the overburdened medical system. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia has sustained approximately 830,000 casualties since February 2022, of which it is likely over 400,000 have required treatment in medical facilities away from the frontline.

The injured soldiers have likely been returned to their units after being discharged from forward medical facilities, prematurely, at the behest of their commanders. This reduces the pressure on the overburdened military medical system and increases units’ ability to track and use wounded servicemen for operational tasks. The lack of proper medical attention in facilities away from the frontline necessitates the transfer of the administrative and medical burden back to troops’ units.

With Russian losses reportedly surpassing 800,000 troops, ISW earlier noted that last fall Russia’s gain of every square kilometer came at “approximately 53 Russian casualties.”

