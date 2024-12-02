Eng
Zelenskyy implies that Russia should “go f#ck itself” as Scholz visits Ukraine

byLesia Dubenko
02/12/2024
1 minute read
Zelenskyy and Scholz
Zelenskyy and Scholz in Kyiv/ President’s office
During a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the potential peace talks with Moscow while outlining the general sentiment toward them.

“Russia must “go to three letters.” It must realize that its actions serve to perpetuate aggression, killing our people, while we are defending ourselves and fighting for our freedom. Our plans remain intact: we aim to strengthen our position to end this war by 2025. Sorry for the emotional tone, but the truth often demands bluntness,” he said in response to the question of which concessions the Kremlin must make to Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“Go to three letters” is the euphemistic equivalent of a curse that translates into “go f#ck itself.”

During the press conference, he further indicated what he discussed with Chancellor Scholz.

“I spoke about how important it is for us to have serious security guarantees. I was quite open with the Chancellor regarding the topic of NATO and our security guarantees. Who we trust, and who we will never trust again. Let all the details remain between us. This is why the conversation was so long,” he noted.

According to Zelenskyy, the two leaders also talked about the incoming administration in the US spearheaded by President-elect Donald Trump. Ukraine’s leader expressed hope that It’ll be even stronger than the previous one.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Kyiv Monday with an unannounced visit. This is his third time in the war-town country since 2022.

