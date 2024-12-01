US Hitchhiker drone interceptor tested in Ukraine

New drone technologies developed by US companies IronNet and Asterion Systems have been introduced to the Ukrainian battlefield, with Newsweek describing them as yet another potential “game changer” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.
The defense system integrates IronNet’s cybersecurity technology with Asterion’s Hitchhiker counter-drone technology, designed to provide protection against digital and physical threats during military operations.
Admiral Mike Hewitt, a cybersecurity investor and IronNet director, told National Security News about the system’s capabilities.
“Asterion can provide coverage of a country from drone threats,” Hewitt explained, according to Newsweek.
The technology aims to detect, classify, track, and destroy enemy drones launched from multiple locations.
The Hitchhiker, an electric-powered interceptor drone, is positioned as a potentially more economical alternative to existing defense systems like the Patriot missile. It is specifically designed to counter drones such as the Iranian Shahed models, widely used by Russian forces against Ukrainian cities.
The system’s approach includes protecting against potential cyberattacks that allegedly precede large-scale drone operations. IronNet’s cybersecurity component is intended to secure defense systems before enemy drone launches.
Newsweek and its sources do not elaborate on how cyberattacks might be linked to entirely unrelated drone assaults.
Ukrainian military leaders have reportedly expressed interest in the technology, with front-line commanders asking about rapid deployment, according to Hewitt.
