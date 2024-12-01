Eng
US Hitchhiker drone interceptor tested in Ukraine

Hitchhikers neutralize enemy drones more cost-effectively than traditional defense systems, such as the costly Patriot missiles.
byYuri Zoria
01/12/2024
2 minute read
New drone technologies developed by US companies IronNet and Asterion Systems have been introduced to the Ukrainian battlefield, with Newsweek describing them as yet another potential “game changer” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

All previous weapon systems touted as potential game-changers in Ukraine failed to provide a significant advantage due to the very limited quantities supplied. Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles of various sizes, operating in the air, on land, and at sea, play a central role, with technology advancing rapidly from both sides. Recently, Ukraine introduced and started widely using its FPV interceptors designed to destroy the Russian reconnaissance drones.

The defense system integrates IronNet’s cybersecurity technology with Asterion’s Hitchhiker counter-drone technology, designed to provide protection against digital and physical threats during military operations.

Admiral Mike Hewitt, a cybersecurity investor and IronNet director, told National Security News about the system’s capabilities.

“Asterion can provide coverage of a country from drone threats,” Hewitt explained, according to Newsweek.

The technology aims to detect, classify, track, and destroy enemy drones launched from multiple locations.

The Hitchhiker, an electric-powered interceptor drone, is positioned as a potentially more economical alternative to existing defense systems like the Patriot missile. It is specifically designed to counter drones such as the Iranian Shahed models, widely used by Russian forces against Ukrainian cities.

The system’s approach includes protecting against potential cyberattacks that allegedly precede large-scale drone operations. IronNet’s cybersecurity component is intended to secure defense systems before enemy drone launches.

Newsweek and its sources do not elaborate on how cyberattacks might be linked to entirely unrelated drone assaults.

Ukrainian military leaders have reportedly expressed interest in the technology, with front-line commanders asking about rapid deployment, according to Hewitt.

Militarnyi highlights that the Hitchhiker is a versatile interceptor with a 200-kilometer range and a maximum speed of 450 km/h. Its sensors integrate data to enhance situational awareness, monitoring objects across the border via a secure network and detecting suspicious UAVs well before they reach the border. The drone can be automatically launched from stationary or mobile platforms, offering operational flexibility. Plans are also underway to develop a jet-powered version capable of overtaking and shooting down high-speed UAVs. Additionally, the integration of cybersecurity tools into the Hitchhiker’s defense system further enhances its capabilities.

