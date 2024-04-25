Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Frontline report: Ukrainians retake the initiative and gain ground

Russian forces are beginning to show fatigue both in terms of equipment and personnel resources, while Ukrainian forces continue to show a remarkable ability to repel Russian attacks in the area.
byReporting from Ukraine
25/04/2024
4 minute read
Screenshot from Reporting from Ukraine video
Screenshot from Reporting from Ukraine video
Frontline report: Ukrainians retake the initiative and gain ground
Day 792: 24 April
Today, there is a lot of news from the Lyman direction. Here, Russian forces refused to accept the defeat  in the Battle for Terny, and suddenly opened a new vector of attack to prevent the collapse of their bridgehead, and retake the initiative back in their hands.
Russian forces tried to make a decisive breakthrough that would enable them to secure a safe crossing of the Zherebets River and thus advance on the town of Lyman.

Screenshot from Reporting from Ukraine video
Screenshot from Reporting from Ukraine video
Last time, the Russians conducted a series of massive mechanized attacks in a quest to advance along two parallel tree lines, however, all these attempts were successfully blocked by Ukrainian forces.
That is why, in a renovated attempt to find a weak point, Russian forces decided to change the attack vector and try to attack further south, close to Yampolivka.

Screenshot from Reporting from Ukraine video
Screenshot from Reporting from Ukraine video
If we look at the topographic map, you may remember that the Russian forces had to advance along a narrow strip at the foot of an elevated zone controlled by the Ukrainians. The Ukrainian forces took advantage of their positions by counterattacking Russians from the heights.

Screenshot from Reporting from Ukraine video
Screenshot from Reporting from Ukraine video
In contrast, when it comes to the third vector, Russian forces would be advancing on high
ground until they reach the small forest. Although their flanks could theoretically be attacked from,
these attacks would have to come from relatively lower areas.

Screenshot from Reporting from Ukraine video
Screenshot from Reporting from Ukraine video
In theory, entrenching in the forest in front of Yampolivka would allow Russians either to directly assault this settlement, which is less than a kilometer away, or combine it with the northernmost vector to provide cover and facilitate advancement along the central vector.

Screenshot from Reporting from Ukraine video
Screenshot from Reporting from Ukraine video
Recently published geolocated images show the entire sequence of this recent attempt at the third attack vector. The combat footage shows at least two tanks and a BMP armored vehicle being detected at a very early stage of the attack.

Screenshot from Reporting from Ukraine video
Screenshot from Reporting from Ukraine video
In the beginning, the footage shows how a BMP-2 vehicle was hit very early on by an FPV drone,
which prevented it from proceeding with the attack.
The infantrymen who tried to take cover were later hit by cluster munitions and  eliminated. In the final images of the video, Ukrainian soldiers can be seen destroying  the BMP-2 to prevent its recovery.

Screenshot from Reporting from Ukraine video
Screenshot from Reporting from Ukraine video
When it comes to the tanks participating in the attack, even though the first tank received damage in the early stages of the operation, it managed to continue the attack, initiating a rush forward and avoiding several impact attempts.
The chase continued for several hundred meters until an FPV drone finally hit and disabled it, and the crew was forced to get out and try to get to shelter.

Screenshot from Reporting from Ukraine video
Screenshot from Reporting from Ukraine video
As for the second tank, the images show a quite unconventional withdrawal attempt, which included the activation of a smoke screen; however, seconds later, it was hit by an FPV drone one more time and destroyed.
According to the latest updates from Russian and Ukrainian sources, this new Russian mechanized
attack not only completely failed, but it also  allowed Ukrainian forces to completely retake
control of the grove east of Yampolivka, which was considered a gray zone up until now.

Screenshot from Reporting from Ukraine video
Screenshot from Reporting from Ukraine video
The reason for the failure of the Russian mechanized assault along the third axis of advance is threefold. Firstly, the Ukrainian superiority in reconnaissance capabilities and employment of FVP attack drones has become evident.
Notably, the map of successful drone attacks in the area by both sides reveals an overwhelming advantage of Ukrainian drone capabilities that has dramatically  compromised Russian attempts in recent weeks, particularly in helping to prepare an  overwhelming response well in advance.

Screenshot from Reporting from Ukraine video
Screenshot from Reporting from Ukraine video
Secondly, according to various Ukrainian sources, the Ukrainians have been able to rotate their forces in the area with fresh troops in recent  weeks. Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi recently announced that rotations had  begun in various directions on a widespread level since troops had not been rotated in many places for more than a year. Due to the rotation, Russian troops here had to face  much fresher Ukrainian troops.
And thirdly, it appears that Russian forces are beginning to show fatigue both in terms of equipment and personnel resources. The  size of this mechanized assault was much smaller than those observed over the last few weeks, which is a clear indicator of exhaustion of the forces.

Screenshot from Reporting from Ukraine video
Screenshot from Reporting from Ukraine video
A prominent Russian military blogger recently commented that elements of the Russian 25th Combined Army, which had been attacking the Terny area until now, have been withdrawn. It was unknown whether they had been redeployed in any other direction.
Overall, Russian forces failed to advance on Terny, and the opening of a third axis of advance to the south resulted in the decimation of the mechanized units and the subsequent seizure of new positions by Ukrainian forces.
Ukrainian forces continue to show a remarkable ability to repel these attacks in the area, aided by their reconnaissance and FPV attack drone superiority, the renewal of Ukrainian troops after the expected rotations, and a clear degradation of Russian forces in this area.

In our daily frontline report, we pair up with the military blogger Reporting from Ukraine to keep you informed about what is happening on the battlefield in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts