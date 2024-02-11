Polish protesters to block two Ukraine border crossings again on 12 Feb

Polish protesters announced they will block the Ustyluh and Uhryniv border crossing points with Ukraine starting Monday, 12 February, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, on Ukrainian television.

The Polish protesters, including truck drivers and farmers, have been on-and-off blocking the border crossing points with Ukraine since November 2023 over simmering anger at their government and EU leaders facilitating Ukrainian imports.

According to Demchenko, cargo truck movement through the border may be suspended from 10:00 am. The protesters will not restrict the passage of passenger cars and buses.

Demchenko said that as of 9 February, the Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska crossing points remain blocked. About 1000 trucks have gathered at the Krakovets crossing point, although this route is not currently blocked.

On 11 February, Polish protesters near the Dorohusk border crossing damaged three Ukrainian grain trucks, spilling cargo onto the road, according to Polish station RMF24. Per the station’s data, Polish police launched an investigation.

According to the Ukrainian daily news program TSN, the truck incident occurred on the highway near the Polish side of the border crossing. Ukrainian drivers claim protesters approached them with angle grinders and cut locks and compartments, but refused to explain their actions.

Drivers called police to the scene, but no action was taken despite video evidence.

“At least three tons spilled out of each truck for sure,” a witness said.

Meanwhile, the EU prepares a draft resolution to continue tariff-free Ukraine trade until mid-2025, rejecting Poland’s bid to restore some import duties. Poland wants a “safeguard clause” allowing individual states to enact protections from specific Ukrainian export impacts.

