Ukraine-born Miss Japan win reignites discussion of identity

Carolina Shiino, who moved from Ukraine at age 5, faced a wave of criticism after becoming the first naturalized Japanese citizen to win the Miss Japan pageant
byMaria Tril
24/01/2024
miss Japan 2024
Winner Carolina Shiino stands in the middle with her trophy for Miss Japan 2024. Credit: Tokyo Weekender.
Carolina Shiino, a 26-year-old model born in Ukraine who moved to Japan at age five, was crowned Miss Japan 2024 on Monday, becoming the first naturalized Japanese citizen to win the pageant.

Tokyo Weekender reported that her victory has reopened discussion around the criteria for being “Japanese enough” to hold the title.

While some have hailed Shiino’s win as “a sign of the times,” others argue that she does not meet the expected image of a “Miss Japan,” citing her lack of Japanese parentage.

“This person chosen as Miss Japan is not even a mix of Japanese but 100% pure Ukrainian. Understand she is beautiful, but this is ‘Miss Japan.’ Where is the Japaneseness?” one commenter on X (Twitter) wrote.

Additional criticisms centered on the message Shiino’s coronation sends to the Japanese public.

“I think that Japanese people naturally (would) get the wrong message when a European-looking person is called the most beautiful Japanese,” one commenter said.

Some even alleged political motivations, with one person stating: “If she were born Russian, she wouldn’t have won. Not a chance. The criteria is now a political decision. What a sad day for Japan.”

Pageant organizer Ai Wada defended the judge’s decision, saying Shiino “speaks and writes in beautiful and polite Japanese. She is more Japanese than we are.”

Upon accepting her crown, Shiino acknowledged she “may not look Japanese,” but having grown up in the country, her “mind had become Japanese.”

