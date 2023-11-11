Sky News: Kyiv hoping for US-Ukraine weapons conference in December ￼￼

Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff has said Kyiv seeks to boost the armed forces’ defense capabilities at a conference on joint Ukrainian-US weapons production in December 2023, Sky News informs.

“There was a very important agreement between (Ukrainian) President Zelenskyy and (US) President Biden. “Next month, I hope, a conference will be held in the US dedicated to joint (weapons) production of Ukraine and the US,” said Andrii Yermak.

His statement comes amid fears that supplies from the West could falter as the Republicans and Democrats have no clear path to a compromise on a $106 billion request for security aid to Ukraine and Israel proposed by US President Joe Biden in October.

