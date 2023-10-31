Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Media: US dismisses Russia’s claims that Ukraine was behind Dagestan antisemitic riots

byOlena Mukhina
31/10/2023
1 minute read
Protesters at the airport in Makhachkala, in the Russian region of Dagestan, on 29 October Credit: AP
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The US has dismissed the Kremlin’s accusations of Ukraine and the West for an antisemitic riot at an airport in Muslim-majority Dagestan, according to The Guardian.

A number of Russian officials, including leader Vladimir Putin himself, blamed Ukraine and “agents of Western special services” for orchestrating a provocation after an angry mob stormed into Makhachkala airport in search of Jewish passengers on a plane that arrived from Israel.

“The West had nothing to do with this. This is just hate, bigotry, and intimidation, pure and simple,” US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at a White House briefing. 

“Some people will compare it to the pogroms of the late 19th and early 20th century and I think that’s probably an apt description, given that video that we’ve seen out there,” he said of anti-Jewish attacks.

Earlier, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller called Russian allegations of Ukrainian involvement “absurd” and called on Russian authorities to publicly condemn violent protests and to ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews in Russia.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts