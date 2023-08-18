Capital investments in Ukraine fell by 39% in 2022

The volume of capital investments in Ukraine in 2022 decreased by 39,2% and amounted to 409.7 billion hryvnia, Ukraine’s State Statistics Service reported.

The agency clarified that the most affected sectors were law and accounting, architecture and engineering, technical testing, and research, where a decline in capital investments of 83,3% was recorded, amounting to UAH 2.2 billion. Additionally, the publishing industry, radio, and television broadcasting decreased by 64,7%, reaching UAH 2.2 billion.

In real estate transactions, the decline was 53,4%, totaling UAH 14.3 billion, while in public administration and defense, it decreased by 50,6%, reaching UAH 36.5 billion. The industrial sector saw a drop of 48,1%, amounting to UAH 126.1 billion.

Warehouse management showed substantial growth of 78,9%, reaching UAH 23.3 billion. A slight increase occurred in forestry and logging by 3,5%, reaching UAH 1.5 billion, and in scientific research and development by 21,1%, amounting to UAH 3.2 billion.

In terms of regions, the largest volume of capital investments in 2022 was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – 40.478 billion UAH, followed by Kyiv Oblast – 31.169 billion UAH, and Lviv Oblast – 26.161 billion UAH.