“We do this not only in Ukraine’s interests but also in our own,” Estonia Amb to Ukraine

In an interview with Delfi, the newly appointed Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine, Annely Kolk, highlighted the reasons behind Estonia’s resolute backing of Ukraine.

“We do this not only in Ukraine’s interests but also in our own. Since the onset of the war, the main goal of every Estonian diplomat has been to provide support to Ukraine. Estonia indeed offers colossal support. We realize that Ukraine is fighting for the freedom of all of Europe. Russia is our neighbor too, and if Ukraine doesn’t halt it, similar situations might occur with us. We understand well what Russia represents, having been under its occupation,” Kolk stated.

“We warned that Russia could invade Ukraine, even when Europe didn’t believe it. We spoke of its capability for such actions. Ukrainians and Estonians, having been occupied by the Soviet Union, understand each other very well.”

Kolk added that Russia must be removed from UN Security Council and all efforts need to be applied to ensure that Russia does not go unpunished for its crimes. “It’s unacceptable for one country to seek to obliterate another and its people,” she said.

“When I worked at Estonia’s Permanent Representation to the UN in Geneva, my Ukrainian colleagues became close friends. When they raised issues about the Holodomor, I always supported them. We realize that Ukraine is currently fighting for the freedom of all of Europe. And freedom is everything. Without it, you have neither rights nor justice,” Kolk said.

She further elaborated that Ukraine has become a top priority in Estonian media. “This has been ongoing for a year and a half. We all feel deeply for it,” Kolk said.