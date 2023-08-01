Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russia faces a significant ammunition shortage and troop fatigue in Ukraine’s South – UK Intel

byMaria Tril
01/08/2023
Russia’s 58th Combined Arms Army struggles with fatigue and attrition in forward deployed regiments and needs a rotation out of the front line in South Ukraine, UK Intelligence reports.

According to British intelligence, Ukraine continues to counterattack in the directions of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Oblast, exactly where the Russian army is facing significant difficulties.

“In southern Ukraine, intense fighting continues to be focused in two sectors. South of Orikhiv, the focus of Ukrainian assaults have been against Russia’s 58th Combined Arms Army (58 CAA). 58 CAA is highly likely struggling with battle fatigue and attrition in forward deployed regiments which have been in intense combat for over eight weeks.

Further east, south of Velyka Novosilka, the defending Russian force is drawn from both the Eastern and Southern military districts, likely creating problems of co-ordination. Elements of the 5th Combined Army are likely to be under particular pressure, and probably also feel that they are long overdue for a rotation out of the front-line.

Across the south, common problems for Russian commanders are highly likely to include shortage of artillery ammunition, a lack of reserves and problems securing the flanks of units on the defence.”

