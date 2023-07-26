US Marine veteran, freed from Russia in 2022, injured amidst Ukrainian warfare

Trevor Reed, a former US Marine who participated in a prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia in 2022, was injured while warfighting in Ukraine, AP reports.

Trevor Reed was injured several weeks ago, but the circumstances are not specified. According to the US State Department, Reed was flown to Germany for medical treatment by a non-governmental organization.

State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said that Reed “did not engage in activities in Ukraine on behalf of the US government in Ukraine.”

“We have been incredibly clear warning American citizens, American nationals, not to travel to Ukraine, let alone participate in the fighting. We are not in a place to provide assistance to evacuate private US citizens from Ukraine, including those Americans who may decide to travel to Ukraine to participate in fighting,” Patel added.

Trevor Reed has been imprisoned in Russia for almost three years. He was arrested in Moscow in the summer of 2019, allegedly after an attack on a Russian law enforcement officer. In July 2020, the former marine was sentenced to nine years in prison. The US government called Reed unjustly detained and insisted on his release.

In April 2022, US Trevor Reed was exchanged for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko.