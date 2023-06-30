Ukraine air defenders down ten of 13 Shahed drones

According to Ukraine’s Air Force Command, overnight into 30 June 2023, the Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast with 13 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones, and four anti-air missiles launched from the S-300 systems. Air defenses destroyed ten of the drones, the Command says.

Russians launched the Shaheds from Prymorsko-Akhtarsk on the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov. The drones and missiles attacked “military and infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast,” according to the Air Force.

The Air Force’s Telegram channel reported the Shahed attack on Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts at around 00:30-01:30 a.m. The missiles hit Zaporizhzhia at around 2:00 a.m.

There reportedly were no casualties. As of 9:00, the authorities of Zaporizhzhia Oblasts did not report on the damage, caused by the nighttime attack.

Tags: S-300, Shahed-136, Zaporizhzhia Oblast