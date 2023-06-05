Ukraine will be ready to deploy F-16 fighter jets not earlier than fall or winter – Defense Minister

An F-16 wing. File photo: Turkish Air Force

Ukraine will not employ F-16 fighter jets in its counteroffensive against Russian forces this summer but will use all ground-based equipment, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told NHK on 4 July in Singapore.

Some Western countries are training or have offered to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the aircraft, but it will take time to prepare the pilots, engineers, and technicians who can maintain and repair the sophisticated jets, according to him.

Rezniikov says Ukraine will be ready to deploy F-16s in the fall or winter.

First groups of Ukrainian pilots have already been sent to Britain for training on the F-16, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the meeting with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in Kyiv on 5 June.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: F-16