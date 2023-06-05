Ukraine will be ready to deploy F-16 fighter jets not earlier than fall or winter – Defense Minister

An F-16 wing. File photo: Turkish Air Force
Ukraine will not employ F-16 fighter jets in its counteroffensive against Russian forces this summer but will use all ground-based equipment, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told NHK on 4 July in Singapore.
Some Western countries are training or have offered to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the aircraft, but it will take time to prepare the pilots, engineers, and technicians who can maintain and repair the sophisticated jets, according to him.
Rezniikov says Ukraine will be ready to deploy F-16s in the fall or winter.
First groups of Ukrainian pilots have already been sent to Britain for training on the F-16, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the meeting with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in Kyiv on 5 June.
