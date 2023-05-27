Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on 220 Russian, Belarusian companies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing the Munich Security Conference via video link from Kyiv on 17 February 2023. Photo: president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed new sanctions on more than 220 Russian and Belarusian companies which help Kremlin’s war machine.

The restrictions also targeted 51 individuals including scientists and managing directors of factories that repair equipment for the needs of the Russian military.

The list of sanctions includes Minsk Automobile Plant, Minsk Mechanical Plant, and Monolit, the Vitebsk Radio Components Plant.

Tags: Sanctions, Zelenskyy