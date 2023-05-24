Ukrainian soldiers learn to repair M270 MLRS in the UK

Photo: Crown copyright Ministry of Defence Operation Orbital

Ukrainian soldiers are currently receiving special training in the United Kingdom, focusing on the technical maintenance of the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System, Ukraine’s General Staff informs. The training takes place as part of the UK Armed Forces’ Operation Orbital.

As one Ukrainian soldier highlighted, the M270 systems have proven “decisive for the ability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike back at the invaders on our occupied lands.”

The UK’s instructional package, provided by contractors from the Defence School of Electronic and Mechanical Engineering and the 26th Regiment Royal Artillery, equips the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the necessary skills to keep the M270 systems combat-ready.

The skills and abilities obtained in this course will be passed on to other Ukrainian soldiers upon return to Ukraine. In the run-up to this training, the General Staff shared images of Ukrainian soldiers conducting exercises in the UK, focusing on the use of NLAW anti-tank weapons.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: M270, UK