Ukraine PM presents Pope Francis with photo album of Russian crimes

According to a statement released by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, he met with Pope Francis on Thursday and presented him with a photo album documenting Russian crimes in cities including Bucha and Borodianka in Ukraine. Shmyhal stated that the album vividly demonstrates the hatred and cruelty of the aggressor that came to Ukrainian lands.

During the meeting, Shmyhal expressed hope that the Vatican would join efforts to implement President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s peace formula, “including the process of returning prisoners and deportees, restoring justice and recording the end of the war.”

Tags: Pope, Pope Francis, Russia's war crimes