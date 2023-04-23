Crimean Tatar was sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment in occupied Crimea for lending UAH500 to his friend from Ukrainian army

Appaz Kurtamet. Photo via Serhiy Lubinets

“The Kyiv Simferopol District Court,” which is under the control of the Russian Federation in occupied Crimea, sentenced the Crimean Tatar Appaz Kurtamet to 7 years of imprisonment for allegedly transferring 500 hryvnias to the Ukrainian volunteer battalion “Crimea.”

On 22 July 2022, Kurtamet was detained by Russian security forces in the occupied Ukrainian city of Henichesk. From there, he was sent to a filtration camp, in which, during a phone check, it turned out that an acquaintance of Kurtamet, to whom he had lent UAH 500, was serving in the Ukrainian volunteer battalion “Crimea.” Russian FSB investigators filed his loan as “financing of an illegal armed formation.”

On 20 April 2023, the criminal case hearing against the twenty-year-old Crimean Tatar Appaz Kurtamet ended in the Russian-controlled Kyiv District Court of Simferopol in Crimea. Judge Oksana Karchevska found him guilty and sentenced him to 7 years in prison.

As was reported, most of the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar political prisoners in Russia are from occupied Crimea.

