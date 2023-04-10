Ukraine forms international coalition to bring back orphans deported by Russia

Ukraine forms international coalition to bring back orphans deported by Russia

Credit: hromadske.radio 

Latest news Ukraine

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said that the Council for the Protection and Safety of Children is forming an international coalition to bring back 4,396 Ukrainian orphans who have been held captive in occupied territories or were forcibly deported to Russia.

According to the minister, the government is currently looking for an international mediator to help the coalition punish those responsible for crimes against Ukrainian children, such as ICRC, UNICEF, or UNHCR.

In addition, Vereshchuk has noted that EU leaders – the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki have already expressed their support for the establishment of the coalition.

ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes

Earlier, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President, Maria Lvova-Belova, for the unlawful deportation and transfer of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags:

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags