Ukraine forms international coalition to bring back orphans deported by Russia

Credit: hromadske.radio

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said that the Council for the Protection and Safety of Children is forming an international coalition to bring back 4,396 Ukrainian orphans who have been held captive in occupied territories or were forcibly deported to Russia.

According to the minister, the government is currently looking for an international mediator to help the coalition punish those responsible for crimes against Ukrainian children, such as ICRC, UNICEF, or UNHCR.

In addition, Vereshchuk has noted that EU leaders – the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki have already expressed their support for the establishment of the coalition.

Earlier, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President, Maria Lvova-Belova, for the unlawful deportation and transfer of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: orphans