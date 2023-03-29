A blind Lviv Oblast schoolgirl raises over $13,500 for Ukrainian military

Anna-Maria Herman, a young singer from Lviv Oblast, is raising funds for the AFU/ Source: Facebook, Lviv Oblast State Administration

Anna-Maria Herman, a young talented singer from Komarno in Lviv Oblast, is raising funds for Ukraine’s Armed Forces (AFU), as reported by the Lviv Oblast State Administration.

According to the Lviv Oblast State Administration, Anna-Maria already donated over ₴650,000 ($17,600) to the military.

The funds raised by Anna-Maria have been used to purchase and ship the following items to the front: a drone

a vehicle

emergency medical services (EMS) radios

(EMS) radios clothing

footwear

thermal underwear

food

“At the beginning of the war, the girl [Anna-Maria-ed.] decided she wanted to support the Armed Forces and began volunteering: she sang in our Oblast’s towns and villages, in churches, raising funds to help Ukrainian soldiers,” the Oblast State Administration stated.

Bohdan Brazhnyk, Anna Maria’s brother, is a soldier currently receiving treatment in Lviv.

It is important to note that the young performer is blind. Anna-Maria has many talents and passions. She performs on the bandura, participates in various competitions, and wins prizes.

In Ukraine, many young patriots assist the military. Previously, a six-year-old girl in Dnipro, for example, played the flute to raise funds for bulletproof vests.

And an eight-year-old Lviv volunteer raised by singing over ₴1 million (over $27,130), which he donated to one of the units.

