Russo Ukrainian War. Day 381: Wagner Group forces take control of most of the eastern part of Bakhmut

Wagner Group forces have taken control of most of the eastern part of Bakhmut. Ukrainian and G7 FMs discussed Ukraine’s energy needs after the Russian massive attack.

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi bows his head in front of the widow of fallen Hero of Ukraine, callsign "Da Vinci," who was killed aged 27 during, after nine years of defending Ukraine from the Russian invasion He finished an artists' vocation school and at 18 went to war pic.twitter.com/yuYyeALtEI — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 11, 2023

Daily overview — Summary report, March 11

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 05/03/23. There have been no notable changes to control since the last update. pic.twitter.com/zUjmipIpuw — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) March 5, 2023

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, March 11, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content Day 381 of the full-scale russian military aggression has begun. Over the past day, the enemy launched 29x air strikes and 4x missile strikes in Donetsk oblast. Moreover, the occupiers conducted 100x MLRS attacks. The attacks resulted in casualties among civilian population and damage to civilian infrastructure and residential buildings. The threat of missile strikes remains high across Ukraine. The enemy does not cease attempts to reach administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Its main efforts are focused on offensive operations on Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mar’yinka, and Shakhtars’k axes. Last day, our soldiers repelled more than 100x enemy attacks on the indicated axes. Volyn’, Polissya, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the operational situation has not changed significantly. There are no signs of the formation of offensive groupings. Russia keeps hardening fortifications in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk oblasts. The occupiers employed mortars and artillery to bombard the vicinities of Senkivka, Yeline, Hai, and Leonivka settlements (Chernihiv oblast); Znob-Novgorods’ke, Seredyna-Buda, Khodyne, and Atyns’ke (Sumy oblast); and Strilecha, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Ambarne, Figolivka, Novomlyns’k, Dvorichna, Zapadne, and Kam’yanka (Kharkiv oblast). Lyman axis: the enemy keeps trying to improve tactical situation. Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensives towards Hryanikyvka, Masyutivka, Nevs’ke, Kreminna, Bilohorivka, Spirne, and Fedorivka. The vicinities of more than 20x settlements came under artillery fire, including, Hryanykivka, Masyutivka, Kislivka, Pischane, and Krokhmalne (Kharkiv oblast); Novoselivs’ke, Stelmakhivka, Nevs’ke, and Kuzmyne (Luhansk oblast). Bakhmut axis: russia doesn’t cease assault actions. Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled numerous attacks in the vicinities of Zaliznyans’ke, Paraskoviivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, and Ivanovs’ke settlements. 19x settlements, including, Vasyukivka, Zaliznians’ke, Minkivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ozaryanivka, Oleksandro-Shultine, Kostyantynivka, Mayorsk, and New York (Donetsk oblast) suffered enemy attacks. Avdiivka, Mar’yinka, and Shakhtars’s axes: the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the directions of Kam’yanka, Avdiivka, Tonen’ke, Severne, Vodyane, Pervomais’ke, Nevels’ke, Krasnohorivka, Mar’yinka, and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast). The vicinities of Krasnohorivka, Kam’yanka, Avdiivka, Tonen’ke, Severne, Vodyane, Pervomais’ke, Mar’yinka, Heorgiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Vuhledar were subjects to enemy bombardments. Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes: the enemy stays on the defensive. The vicinities of more than 30x settlements came under fire, including, Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, Kairy, Kozats’ke, Mykolaivka, Ivanivka, Inhulets, Molodizhne, Inzhenerne, and Kherson. Russian occupiers continue to put pressure on local population in several settlements on the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk oblast of Ukraine. In particular, citizens without registration are denied entrance to Volodymyrivka settlement. Roadblocks have been set up, movement of local residents is prohibited. During the day, Ukrainian Air Force carried out 11x air strikes against concentrations of russian troops, and attacked 1x anti-aircraft missile complex. Ukrainian defenders shot down 1x “Orlan-10” type UAV. Ukrainian missile and artillery troops attacked 5x concentrations of enemy troops, 1x anti-aircraft complex and 1x ammunition depot.

Military Updates

On 9 March Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles it produced in a month; yet Russia lacks high-precision missiles — UA intel. According to Ukraine’s intelligence, Russia carried out a massive attack on Ukraine on March 9 with missiles that it was able to produce in a month. “Russians continue missile terror, but already taking into account the shortage of high-precision missile weapons that they have today. We can say that they have been accumulating forces for a month, in particular, they have been working in production,” the press service representative of Ukraine’s intel Andriy Yusov said. According to him, in fact, the missiles that the Russian military-industrial complex was able to produce in a month were spent by Russian military to hit Ukrainian transformers on 9 March.

Russia can continue war in Ukraine at current intensity for two more years – Lithuanian intel. With currently available resources, Russia will be able to continue the war in Ukraine for another two years at the current intensity, said Lithuanian military intelligence chief Elegijus Paulavičius, introducing a national threat overview by Lithuania’s intelligence agencies on 9 March, Interfax Ukraine reports.

The frontline in Bakhmut, epicenter of battles in Donbas, runs down the center of the city, which gives Ukrainian defenders opportunities to demolish Wagner troops in urban warfare; however, the Ukrainian army’s supply lines remain challenged – @DefenceHQhttps://t.co/vntFXcLtVW — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 11, 2023

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

Over the last four days, Wagner Group forces have taken control of most of eastern part of the Donbas town of Bakhmut. In the town centre, the Bakhmutka River now marks the front line.

Ukrainian forces hold the west of the town and have demolished key bridges over the river, which runs through north-south through a strip of open ground 200m-800m wide, between built up areas. With Ukrainian units able to fire from fortified buildings to the west, this area has become a killing zone, likely making it highly challenging for Wagner forces attempting to continue their frontal assault westwards. However, the Ukrainian force and their supply lines to the west remain vulnerable to the continued Russian attempts to outflank the defenders from the north and south.

Humanitarian

Satellite images show widespread destruction after heavy fighting in Bakhmut — NYT Apartment buildings, bridges across Bakhmutivka River (used by Ukraine as defense line),plants destroyed after weeks of heavy Russian bombardments & street-by-street combat https://t.co/iUxgmm41m5 pic.twitter.com/mTw2mUAk2A — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 10, 2023

Satellite images show widespread destruction in Bakhmut — NYT. Some of the clearest satellite imagery in weeks of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut shows widespread damage to apartment buildings, bridges and industrial plants after weeks of heavy Russian bombardments and street-by-street combat. One image, taken on Monday by Maxar Technologies, shows that bridges across the Bakhmutovka River have been destroyed. The river divides the city and can be used by Ukraine as a defensive line to stem the Russian advance.

Kyivans came to say goodbye to the Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubaylo, Finnish Prime Minister was also present. Hundreds of people gathered in Kyiv near the St. Michael Cathedral and then followed the procession on the Independence Square (Maidan) to say the last goodbye to the Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubaylo (callsign Da Vinci). Kotsiubaylo has been at war since 2014, and became the youngest awarded commander. He participated in Ukraine’s Kharkiv counteroffensive and in defense of Bakhmut. He leaves behind his bride Alina who is also fighting.

Environmental

Ukrainian and G7 FMs discussed Ukraine energy needs after Russian massive attack. The foreign ministers of G7 and Ukraine held a meeting after the Russian massive missile attack on 9 March to discuss Ukraine’s needs and energy modernisation. It was convened by Japanese Foreign Minister and chaired by US Secretary of State. This was announced on Twitter by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba.

Legal

Ukraine arrested the former director & managers of Antonov state enterprise for obstructing preparation for war which led to the destruction of Mriya plane. Former director and managers of Ukraine’s state aviation enterprise Antonov were arrested, Ukraine’s Security Service reported. They are accused of “obstructing the legal activities” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine before the Russian invasion and failure to prepare Hostomel airport for defense in January-February 2022. This led to the destruction of the world’s largest plane An-225 Mriya and other planes the Antonov company owned.

Russia sentences renowned human rights defender Maksym Butkevych to 13 years for defending Ukraine. Russia has once again used its proxy ‘Donbas republics’ to violate international law by staging the ‘trial’ and ‘sentencing’ of three Ukrainian prisoners of war seized while carrying out their military duties. Russia’s ‘Investigative Committee’ has even accused Maksym Butkevych, who is also a well-known journalist and human rights defender, of ‘attempted murder’ and claims he shelled a residential building. Butkevych has been denied access to an independent lawyer and other fundamental rights since his capture in June 2022, and the Russians or their proxies almost certainly used torture to obtain videoed ‘confessions’ from him and the other two men. The journalist initiative Graty has also established that the charges pertain to a time when Butkevych was not in Donbas, and could not therefore have possibly committed the ‘crimes’ for which an unrecognized and totally Russian-controlled ‘court’ in the so-called ‘Luhansk people’s republic’ [LPR] sentenced him to 13 years’ imprisonment in a harsh-regime prison colony.