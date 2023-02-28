Russian information operation falsely frames war in Ukraine as existential – ISW

Russian officials are promoting an information operation that falsely frames the war in Ukraine as existential to the continued existence of the country.

An example of the operation is the latest interview of Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he said he had doubts that the Russian people could survive if the West succeeded in Ukraine, ISW reported.

In addition, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev invoked similarly existential sentiments in an essay “Points of No Return,” in which he accused the West of fueling the current situation in Ukraine since the fall of the Soviet Union.

The words of Putin as well as other Russian officials, were aimed at increasing support for the war and stoking fears in the West to deter its support to Ukraine, ISW added.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Russia, Ukraine