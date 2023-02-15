Ukrainian-Crimean Tatar partisan movement blows up car with four Russian occupiers in Nova Kakhovka

Atesh, a partisan movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars, has claimed responsibility for an explosion of a car with four Russian occupiers in Nova Kakhovka that killed two and injured the rest.
According to the movement, the explosion took place at 10:25 AM on 10 February near the city’s police station.
Ukraine’s center of national resistance reported on the explosion as well.
Following the Russian occupiers’ clampdown on civic resistance in Ukraine’s occupied south, a growing partisan network has routinely assassinated Russian quisling officials in the occupied territories.
Tags: Crimean Tatars, partisans