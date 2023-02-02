European Council agreed on 545 million euro assistance package for Ukraine

Ahead of the summit between the European Union and Ukraine, the European Council today adopted assistance measures under the European Peace Facility (EPF) that provide further military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These consist of a seventh package worth €500 million, and a new €45 million assistance measure supporting the training efforts of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).

“Ukraine should get all the necessary military equipment and training it needs to defend its territory and its people from Russia’s war of aggression. They are not just defending their country; they are also defending our common values and the basic principles of international law. Today’s new measures send a clear message at a crucial time: we will continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes and as long as it is needed,” Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy has said.

The seventh package will now bring the total EU contribution under the EPF for Ukraine to €3.6 billion.

The aim of the new assistance measure supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine trained under EUMAM Ukraine is to provide necessary non-lethal equipment and supplies as well as services to back the training activities.

“Russia’s latest indiscriminate attacks on Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure are additional proof of Russia’s complete disrespect for human rights and international law,” the message reads.

